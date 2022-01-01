Dominique TOURNIER

He received the Ph.D. degree from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA), Lyon, France, in 2003.



In 2003 he joined the Centro Nacional de Microelectronica in Barcelona, Spain until 2005, working on SiC power diodes and MOSFET development.



From 2005 until 2015, he was Associate Professor at Ampère-Laboratory (INSA Lyon). His interests and developments were in SiC device design and fabrication for high power electronics applications and functions integration for high temperature electronics.



He has supervised 4 Ph.D. theses and has authored and coauthored more than 120 research papers in journal and conferences mostly on SiC devices and applications.



He also holds 7 patents mostly focused on protection devices and systems.



His recent works deal with SiC based devices design (Current Limiting, Devices, Diodes) as well as power electronics applications for WBG devices and protection devices.

About CALY Technologies



CALY Technologies has a broad Knowledge and vast Experience in the design and manufacturing of Innovative Specialty Off-the-Shelf and Custom SiC Devices. This allows CALY Technologies' Customers to unleash creativity and tackle new markets.



Strategic Partnerships and access to the Entire Supply Chain make CALY Technologies the One-stop Supplier for custom SiC devices, taking in charge from Product Specification to Mass Production.



CALY Technologies is the ideal partner to develop disruptive Schottky Diodes, MOSFETs, JFETs, BJTs, Thyristors, Current Limiters (CLD), TVS. CALY Technologies can also equip any of those devices with temperature and current sensors



Mes compétences :

Caractérisation électrique

Recherche scientifique

Electronique de puissance

Conception