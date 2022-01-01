Donatien DE BOUDEMANGE

Mes compétences :
International business development
Études marketing
Entreprises
VOXCO
- Inside Sales Representative EMEA
Boulogne-Billancourt2015 - maintenantA global industry leader in survey software for over 25 years. Clients in over 30 countries. Sales and support offices in Canada, USA, France, UK, Germany and Australia.
My missions :
Targeting market research, statistical institutes and major corporate companies in EMEA
Working closely with marketing department to increase market share
Increasing sales in the EMEA
Qualifying data base with B or C-level prospects
Privatelot.com
- International Business Developer
2013 - 2015Responsible for developing successful business relationships in Italy, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal.
Generating new business both in face to face meetings and over the phone.
Developing and maintaning a database of all contacts.
Creating new and accurate sales/marketing tools.