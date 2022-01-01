Menu

Donatien DE BOUDEMANGE

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International business development
Études marketing

Entreprises

  • VOXCO - Inside Sales Representative EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - maintenant A global industry leader in survey software for over 25 years. Clients in over 30 countries. Sales and support offices in Canada, USA, France, UK, Germany and Australia.

    Specialties:
    Mobile-responsive Online Survey Software, Telephone Survey Software (CATI & IVR), Dialers (Predictive, Auto, Manual, Hybrid), Face-to-Face Survey Software (CAPI), Professional Services (Scripting, Consulting, Optimization), Survey Results Dashboards

    My missions :
    Targeting market research, statistical institutes and major corporate companies in EMEA
    Working closely with marketing department to increase market share
    Increasing sales in the EMEA
    Qualifying data base with B or C-level prospects

  • Privatelot.com - International Business Developer

    2013 - 2015 Responsible for developing successful business relationships in Italy, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal.
    Generating new business both in face to face meetings and over the phone.
    Developing and maintaning a database of all contacts.
    Creating new and accurate sales/marketing tools.

Formations

Réseau