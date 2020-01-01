Menu

Dorota TORA

  • Team leader
  • Ti Automotive
Châlons-en-Champagne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
FMEA
8D
Norme ISO/TS 16949
Microsoft Office
Quality methods

Entreprises

  • Ti Automotive - Team leader

    Production | Châlons-en-Champagne 2015 - maintenant

  • TI Automotive - Quality inspector

    Bielsko Biala Pologne 2007 - 2015

  • TI Automotive - Operator

    Bielsko Biala Pologne 2004 - 2006

  • micro company - Logistique/ Spécialiste des vents

    1996 - 2004 Responsibility for market sales, purchasing.

Formations

  • University Of Bielsko-Biala ATH (Bielsko Biala)

    Bielsko Biala 2012 - 2014 Master

    Master in Management with a specialization management
    Quality and Logistic
    Graduated with a very good mark.

  • University Of Economics And Humanities (Bielsko Biala)

    Bielsko Biala 2009 - 2012 management of Logistic.
    Graduated with a first degree - very good mark.

  • High School In Bielsko-Biala (Bielsko Biala)

    Bielsko Biala 1990 - 1994