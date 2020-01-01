Retail
Dorota TORA
Ajouter
Dorota TORA
Team leader
Ti Automotive
Team leader
Châlons-en-Champagne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
FMEA
8D
Norme ISO/TS 16949
Microsoft Office
Quality methods
Entreprises
Ti Automotive
- Team leader
Production | Châlons-en-Champagne
2015 - maintenant
TI Automotive
- Quality inspector
Bielsko Biala Pologne
2007 - 2015
TI Automotive
- Operator
Bielsko Biala Pologne
2004 - 2006
micro company
- Logistique/ Spécialiste des vents
1996 - 2004
Responsibility for market sales, purchasing.
Formations
University Of Bielsko-Biala ATH (Bielsko Biala)
Bielsko Biala
2012 - 2014
Master
Master in Management with a specialization management
Quality and Logistic
Graduated with a very good mark.
University Of Economics And Humanities (Bielsko Biala)
Bielsko Biala
2009 - 2012
management of Logistic.
Graduated with a first degree - very good mark.
High School In Bielsko-Biala (Bielsko Biala)
Bielsko Biala
1990 - 1994