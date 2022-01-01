Dr Arbi ALOUI

Currently managing the Electrical Safety Laboratory Center in the United Kingdom.



A former Executive Director and former Development Manager with over 19 years of professional experience in various business fields, Industrial and governmental in Certification, Testing, Accreditation, Inspection, Standardization, BDM, Project Management, and HSE Management.

I served at the management level with many international certifications and testing bodies ( Private and Governmental bodies ) in Europe EU and MENA regions, in the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, and Algeria



I handled and managed various projects related to Conformity Assessment/Management systems, Inspection, Certification, Accreditation, and International recognition and acted previously as GM developing the company's activities at various levels.



I am a senior engineer ( Bsc Electrotechnical and Power Generation ) and holder of an MSc Master's degree in HSE&Q from the University of Pisa Italy with Ph.D. in Energy and Environmental Systems Management.



Fluently speaking and writing: English, French (native), Italian, Arabic (native ), and Spanish ( with intermediate level ).