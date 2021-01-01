Dr Jacques COULARDEAU, PhD in Germanic Linguistics (University Lille III) and ESP Teaching (University Bordeaux II) has been teaching all types of ESP, especially technological, scientific and historical ESP. He has done research in the fields of English and American literatures, drama and arts; opera, cinema and television at a global level; general linguistics with particular emphasis on Germanic, Indo-European, African and more recently Indo-Aryan languages, as well as Pali and Sumerian. He spent some time in Africa, the USA and many countries in Europe, and more recently Sri Lanka where he studied Buddhism and oriental spirituality. His present research covers the “language of Cro-Magnon” and the emergence of language among Homo Sapiens, the phylogenic and psychogenetic emergence of human language, and further studies on opera, drama and cinema, including mythological contacts between Indo-European and Turkic traditions and cultures. He is vastly published in many countries in all these fields and on the internet.



More recently Ivan EVE has been assisting him in his main research on the emergence of human language and co-authoring an important project on the TV series Supernatural, after having co-authored an article on “Sri Lanka : from the arrival of Homo Sapiens to the Indian Ocean as a maritime Hub” published by a New Zealander publisher and assisted on the paper on the re-emergence of the Indian Ocean in global maritime commerce.



In the same way Paula OSARIO is co-authoring another important project on the role of Indian women in the colonization of Central and Northern America (La Malinche, Sacagawea, Pocahontas and Black Indians). This project should lead to a major publication later this year.



He presently teaches within the CEGID (Compagnie Européenne de Gestion par l'Informatique Décentralisée, European Management Company by Distributed Computing; established in 1983) for the Groupement des professionnels de paie et de gestion (Synopsis paie, Centre of pay-roll management professionals) in Nice, after having taught in many Paris universities, including Panthéon-Sorbonne and Assas-Panthéon within the Sorbonne itself.



He published at KDP-Amazon so far seven books, three of fiction and poetry, RIGHT AT THE BOTTOM OF THE URN, TRIPPING ENDLESSLY ALL ALONG THE DOWNFALL, AND L’APOCALYPSE SELON SAINT JEAN, and four of research with Ivan EVE.



There is also a shorter article on the Dhammapada (Verse 364) and its translations in Percutio N°7, 2013, at http://titus.books.online.fr/. Verse 364 presented along with several different common translations into English and his own translations into English and French.





