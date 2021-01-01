Menu

Dubroca LAURENT

Noisy-le-Grand

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Distribution
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • LAVAZZA FRANCE - Responsable de ZONE

    Noisy-le-Grand 2003 - maintenant

  • LAVAZZA FRANCE - Chef de Secteur

    Noisy-le-Grand 1998 - 2003

  • MARIE BRIZARD - Chef de secteur

    1997 - 1998

Formations

Réseau