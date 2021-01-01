Retail
Dubroca LAURENT
Dubroca LAURENT
Noisy-le-Grand
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Distribution
Développement commercial
Entreprises
LAVAZZA FRANCE
- Responsable de ZONE
Noisy-le-Grand
2003 - maintenant
LAVAZZA FRANCE
- Chef de Secteur
Noisy-le-Grand
1998 - 2003
MARIE BRIZARD
- Chef de secteur
1997 - 1998
Formations
EGCI Groupe ESC Toulouse
Balma
1995 - 1997
Lycée Du Bois D'Amour
Poitiers
1993 - 1995
BTS
Force de Vente
Réseau
Arnaud MAIGNAL
Béatrice JACOTTET
Eric BIBAL
Nathalie GRANDO
Olivier JOLIVEL
Pascal LESEURRE
Pierrick KERJEAN
Sebastien QUINTARD
Stéphane TRONCHET
Thierry LECOMTE