Commercial | Paris (75000)2021 - maintenant• Managing up to 10 outbound and inbound sales development representatives worldwide working on hybrid or remote
• Hiring, screening and onboarding new arrivals
• Implementing go-to-market strategies
• Monitoring and overseeing sales activities
• Improving and implementing sales processes across different sales teams
• Implementing new sales tools and commission structure
Commercial | Paris (75000)2021 - 2021• Creating, developing and deploying projects according to the roadmap
• Responsible for all the sales tools integration, functionalities and end user
training
• Responsible for Salesforce configurations and executions along with Salesforce Administrator
• Bridging, supporting and collaborating with different revenue teams (Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and Partnership) to define and improve business processes
• Scaling existing workflows in placed such as lead assignment, sales handoff, outbound growth
• Responsible of commissions budget for global sales teams
• Executing go-to-market strategies
Aircall
- OUTBOUND LEAD GENERATION TEAM LEADER
Paris (75000)2019 - 2020• Identifying and performing market research
• Implementing strategies for prospection
• Managing up to 12 lead generation team members
• Hiring, screening and training new arrivals
• Managing the outsourced team for operational needs
• Working closely with Sales and Marketing teams
Aircall
- SALES INTERN
Commercial | Paris (75000)2019 - 2019- Prospecting potential clients that matches target profile and persona
- Working closely with Business Developers on strategies
HotelsByDay
- BUSINESS DEVELOPER
2018 - 2018HotelsByDay, Paris, France
- Teleworking and representing the company to develop the Europe market as the Director of Partnerships Europe
- Prospecting, surveying, pitching and signing of potential partners
- Onboarding and training partners on the system utilization
Yasmine's Steakhouse and Butcher
- RESTAURANT GENERAL MANAGER
2016 - 2017Yasmine's Steakhouse and Butcher, Shanghai, China
- Managing and overlooking up to 80 employees
- Overseeing daily restaurant operations and coordination of 3 outlets
- Closing, negotiating, planning events and catering up to 300 participants
- Staff schedule planning and staffing
- Procurement of operational equipment and materials
The St. Regis
- RESTAURANT SERVICE MANAGER
2015 - 2016Guest relations and communications
- Ensure hygiene and cleanliness based on HACCP
- Work closely with the Director of Food & Beverage on projects and assist in daily operations and services
- Nominated ``Star Care June 2015 for Guest'' by Starwood