Menu

Ean SOH

  • Swapcard Corporation
  • SALES DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

En résumé

Sales Coach
Sales Leadership
Strategic Management
Sales Operations
Sales Enablement
Coach
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Swapcard Corporation - SALES DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2021 - maintenant • Managing up to 10 outbound and inbound sales development representatives worldwide working on hybrid or remote
    • Hiring, screening and onboarding new arrivals
    • Implementing go-to-market strategies
    • Monitoring and overseeing sales activities
    • Improving and implementing sales processes across different sales teams
    • Implementing new sales tools and commission structure

  • Aircall - SALES OPERATIONS MANAGER

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2021 - 2021 • Creating, developing and deploying projects according to the roadmap
    • Responsible for all the sales tools integration, functionalities and end user
    training
    • Responsible for Salesforce configurations and executions along with Salesforce Administrator
    • Bridging, supporting and collaborating with different revenue teams (Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and Partnership) to define and improve business processes
    • Scaling existing workflows in placed such as lead assignment, sales handoff, outbound growth
    • Responsible of commissions budget for global sales teams
    • Executing go-to-market strategies

  • Aircall - OUTBOUND LEAD GENERATION TEAM LEADER

    Paris (75000) 2019 - 2020 • Identifying and performing market research
    • Implementing strategies for prospection
    • Managing up to 12 lead generation team members
    • Hiring, screening and training new arrivals
    • Managing the outsourced team for operational needs
    • Working closely with Sales and Marketing teams

  • Aircall - SALES INTERN

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2019 - Prospecting potential clients that matches target profile and persona
    - Working closely with Business Developers on strategies

  • HotelsByDay - BUSINESS DEVELOPER

    2018 - 2018 HotelsByDay, Paris, France
    - Teleworking and representing the company to develop the Europe market as the Director of Partnerships Europe
    - Prospecting, surveying, pitching and signing of potential partners
    - Onboarding and training partners on the system utilization

  • Yasmine's Steakhouse and Butcher - RESTAURANT GENERAL MANAGER

    2016 - 2017 Yasmine's Steakhouse and Butcher, Shanghai, China
    - Managing and overlooking up to 80 employees
    - Overseeing daily restaurant operations and coordination of 3 outlets

    - Closing, negotiating, planning events and catering up to 300 participants
    - Staff schedule planning and staffing
    - Procurement of operational equipment and materials

  • The St. Regis - RESTAURANT SERVICE MANAGER

    2015 - 2016 Guest relations and communications
    - Ensure hygiene and cleanliness based on HACCP
    - Work closely with the Director of Food & Beverage on projects and assist in daily operations and services

    - Nominated ``Star Care June 2015 for Guest'' by Starwood

Formations

  • IAE Montpellier (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2017 - 2019

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel