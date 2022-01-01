Ebenezer SCHOUAME

-
CAMWATER
- Ingénieur electromecanicien
Production | Douala
2021 - maintenant
Montage de projets
Planification des maintenance de niveau 4
Études et plannifications
Suivi des AEP
-
Elecnor Energia - projet construction aménagement hydrologie de nachtigal 420MW
- Ingénieur de production
Technique | Nachtigal
2019 - 2020
Gestion du projet d'extension de la base vie et d'implantation du projet de construction du barrage
Monitoring des activités d'approvisionnement
Études
Coordination des coûts et planification
-
Mekin hydrolectric dévelopment coorporation
- Ingénieur exploitation centrale électrique
Production | Yaounde
2017 - 2019
Superviser les opérations de production d'énergie
La gestion du stockage de la retenue réservoir
Suivie des opérations de synchronisation au griddispasher
Gestion de la maintenance niveau 1 à 3
Responsable des opérations de consignations électriques
Études d'extension des réseaux de distribution électrique
-
Piping (Freelance) - TCC Engineering
- Ingénieur d'études
2014 - 2014
* Calcul de flexibilité ;
* Validation des plans (Bâtiment, Hangar métallique, Réseau incendie- réseau eau sanitaire) ;
* Réalisation des plans d'isométriques
* Etudes et management des projets ;
-
Euro Petroleum Consultants
- Ingénieur Qualité - Construction
2013 - 2014
Ingénieur Qualité - Construction du Poste de Chargement des Camions Citernes -EPC /
* Réception des matériaux de construction ;
* Validation des plans (Bâtiment, Hangar métallique, Réseau incendie- réseau eau sanitaire) ;
* Elaboration du dossier technique de fin d'affaire ;
* Rédaction des procédures de contrôle qualité ainsi que celles de construction ;
* Supervision du Montage des mats d'éclairage ;
* Supervision des opérations des tests de mise en service ;
* Suivi de points d'arrêt de contrôle qualité ;
-
Euro Petroleum Consultant
- Ingenieur mecanique
2013 - maintenant
Piping, steel, and mechanic construction
• Control of piping,steel,and mechanical construction on the site
• Identify a different irregularity
• Design and implementation of miscellaneous works
• Supervision of DTS (Demandes de Travaux Supplémentaires)
Piping construction :
1) Piping meeting
2) Control of welding work
3) Participant of the NDT test
4) Monotoring of isometric line
5) Informe a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
6) Verify a quantity when we have a DTS from a different piping contractors
7) Coordination of information between SONARA and different contractors
8) Control of coating work
9) Verify of material conform
Steel and mechanic construction
1) Steel construction meeting
2) Informed a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
3) Participant of assembly test
4) Confirmation of engineering design
5) Estimate a quantity when we have DTS from different steel en mechanical contractors
6) Control a montage of equipment on different new unit
7) Control a grouting of static and rotate equipment
8) Controle of tank erection
-
Euro Petroleum Consultants
- INGENIEUR CHARPENTE METALLIQUE ET PIPING
2013 - maintenant
CONTRÔLEUR TECHNIQUE DES TRAVAUX DE PIPING ET DE CHARPENTE MÉTALLIQUE DANS LE CHANTIER DE CONSTRUCTION DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CAMEROUNAISE DE RAFFINAGE (SONARA)
-
Euro Petroleum Consultants - Limbe-Cameroun
- Ingenieur mecanique
2013 - maintenant
* Supervision des travaux de montage des tuyauteries ;
* Conception & Validation des plans de construction des charpentes métallique et ouvrages en béton ;
* Contrôle Qualité
* Préparateur commissioning ;
* Supervision du montage des machines statiques et tournantes ;
* Vérification des plans et des devis
* Planification
* Supervision des Contrôle Non Destructifs
* Participations aux réceptions des ouvrages ;
-
Fapam Industry
- Field Engineer
2013 - 2013
Project Agro-industry for Cocoa transformation
Function Field Engineer
Tasks * Implementation of an integrated management system
for management and production (GMAO/GPAO)
* Mechanical Design of the production chain ;
* Supervision of works geared at constructing a cocoa
transformation unit.
-
Fapam
- Ingénieur de Production
2013 - 2013
* Participation aux études de conception et à la réalisation de l'unite de production ;
* Mise sur pieds d'un système de gestion de la maintenance (GMAO) ;
* Reporting ;
-
Chantier Naval et Industriel du Cameroun
- Ingénieur d'études & Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel
2012 - 2013
Ingénieur d'études Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel du
* Etude et conception du système de jack up de la barge Multicad Damen transformée en RIG ;
* Calcul des structures métalliques offshore et onshore ;
* Participant aux études de conceptions dans plusieurs projets pétroliers (CNIC/PERENCO) ;
* Planification des projets ;
-
Cameroon Shipyard and industrial Engineering
- Structure Engineer Assistant
2012 - 2013
Industrial Engineering
Project Industrial Engineering
Function Structure Engineer assisting in the development team
Tasks * Study and implementation of a jack up system on the
Multicad Damen (badge which transformed to RIG).
* Calculation of offshore mechanical structures ;
* Participant in the design of several petroleum projects
(CNIC/PERENCO)
* Planning of Projects
* Supervision of Works
-
ADRH APAVE
- CND Inspector & Lift Assistant
THOMERY
2011 - 2012
Project Technical Inspection and CND control
Function NDT Inspector and Lift Assistant
Tasks * NDT Supervisor (bleeding, Magnetography, Radiography)
* Implementation of a preventive maintenance for a
pressure bench for valve calibration and security.
* Thickness Control
* Supervision of Lift equipment ;
* Sealing partnership at home and abroad
Results * Optimization of the maintenance
* Realize a maintenance planning
* Insurance quality
Tools MS power point, MS Project, , excel, Word, Robot ,
-
APAVE CAMEROUN
- Stage & ingénieur de conception
2011 - 2012
Stage d'ingénieur de conception en génie Industriel - ADRH APAVE
* THEME : conception d'un plan de maintenance préventive d'un banc de tarage de soupapes de sécurité ;
* Inspecteur Contrôle non destructif stagiaire
