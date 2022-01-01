Menu

Ebenezer SCHOUAME

  • CAMWATER
  • Ingénieur electromecanicien

Douala

En résumé

Dynamique,ambitieux, amoureux du travail bien fait

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Construction métallique
Conception mécanique
Planification
Maintenance industrielle
RDM
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
production management
engineering design
X-rays
Welding
Tank Erection
Structural Engineering
Planned Maintenance
Petroleum
Offshore Oil & Gas
Mechanical Design
Contract monitoring
Calibration
Hangars
la maintenance
TEKLA
Onshore Oil & Gas
Matlab
ISO 900X Standard
CASTEM 2000
Adobe Photoshop
AWS

Entreprises

  • CAMWATER - Ingénieur electromecanicien

    Production | Douala 2021 - maintenant Montage de projets
    Planification des maintenance de niveau 4
    Études et plannifications
    Suivi des AEP

  • Elecnor Energia - projet construction aménagement hydrologie de nachtigal 420MW - Ingénieur de production

    Technique | Nachtigal 2019 - 2020 Gestion du projet d'extension de la base vie et d'implantation du projet de construction du barrage
    Monitoring des activités d'approvisionnement
    Études
    Coordination des coûts et planification

  • Mekin hydrolectric dévelopment coorporation - Ingénieur exploitation centrale électrique

    Production | Yaounde 2017 - 2019 Superviser les opérations de production d'énergie
    La gestion du stockage de la retenue réservoir
    Suivie des opérations de synchronisation au griddispasher
    Gestion de la maintenance niveau 1 à 3
    Responsable des opérations de consignations électriques
    Études d'extension des réseaux de distribution électrique

  • Piping (Freelance) - TCC Engineering - Ingénieur d'études

    2014 - 2014 * Calcul de flexibilité ;
    * Validation des plans (Bâtiment, Hangar métallique, Réseau incendie- réseau eau sanitaire) ;
    * Réalisation des plans d'isométriques
    * Etudes et management des projets ;

  • Euro Petroleum Consultants - Ingénieur Qualité - Construction

    2013 - 2014 Ingénieur Qualité - Construction du Poste de Chargement des Camions Citernes -EPC /
    * Réception des matériaux de construction ;
    * Validation des plans (Bâtiment, Hangar métallique, Réseau incendie- réseau eau sanitaire) ;
    * Elaboration du dossier technique de fin d'affaire ;
    * Rédaction des procédures de contrôle qualité ainsi que celles de construction ;
    * Supervision du Montage des mats d'éclairage ;
    * Supervision des opérations des tests de mise en service ;
    * Suivi de points d'arrêt de contrôle qualité ;

  • Euro Petroleum Consultant - Ingenieur mecanique

    2013 - maintenant Piping, steel, and mechanic construction
    • Control of piping,steel,and mechanical construction on the site
    • Identify a different irregularity
    • Design and implementation of miscellaneous works
    • Supervision of DTS (Demandes de Travaux Supplémentaires)

    Piping construction :
    1) Piping meeting
    2) Control of welding work
    3) Participant of the NDT test
    4) Monotoring of isometric line
    5) Informe a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
    6) Verify a quantity when we have a DTS from a different piping contractors
    7) Coordination of information between SONARA and different contractors
    8) Control of coating work
    9) Verify of material conform

    Steel and mechanic construction
    1) Steel construction meeting
    2) Informed a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
    3) Participant of assembly test
    4) Confirmation of engineering design
    5) Estimate a quantity when we have DTS from different steel en mechanical contractors
    6) Control a montage of equipment on different new unit
    7) Control a grouting of static and rotate equipment
    8) Controle of tank erection

  • Euro Petroleum Consultants - INGENIEUR CHARPENTE METALLIQUE ET PIPING

    2013 - maintenant CONTRÔLEUR TECHNIQUE DES TRAVAUX DE PIPING ET DE CHARPENTE MÉTALLIQUE DANS LE CHANTIER DE CONSTRUCTION DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CAMEROUNAISE DE RAFFINAGE (SONARA)

  • Euro Petroleum Consultants - Limbe-Cameroun - Ingenieur mecanique

    2013 - maintenant * Supervision des travaux de montage des tuyauteries ;
    * Conception & Validation des plans de construction des charpentes métallique et ouvrages en béton ;
    * Contrôle Qualité
    * Préparateur commissioning ;
    * Supervision du montage des machines statiques et tournantes ;
    * Vérification des plans et des devis
    * Planification
    * Supervision des Contrôle Non Destructifs
    * Participations aux réceptions des ouvrages ;

  • Fapam Industry - Field Engineer

    2013 - 2013 Project Agro-industry for Cocoa transformation
    Function Field Engineer
    Tasks * Implementation of an integrated management system
    for management and production (GMAO/GPAO)
    * Mechanical Design of the production chain ;
    * Supervision of works geared at constructing a cocoa
    transformation unit.

  • Fapam - Ingénieur de Production

    2013 - 2013 * Participation aux études de conception et à la réalisation de l'unite de production ;
    * Mise sur pieds d'un système de gestion de la maintenance (GMAO) ;
    * Reporting ;

  • Chantier Naval et Industriel du Cameroun - Ingénieur d'études & Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel

    2012 - 2013 Ingénieur d'études Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel du
    * Etude et conception du système de jack up de la barge Multicad Damen transformée en RIG ;
    * Calcul des structures métalliques offshore et onshore ;
    * Participant aux études de conceptions dans plusieurs projets pétroliers (CNIC/PERENCO) ;
    * Planification des projets ;

  • Cameroon Shipyard and industrial Engineering - Structure Engineer Assistant

    2012 - 2013 Industrial Engineering
    Project Industrial Engineering
    Function Structure Engineer assisting in the development team
    Tasks * Study and implementation of a jack up system on the
    Multicad Damen (badge which transformed to RIG).
    * Calculation of offshore mechanical structures ;
    * Participant in the design of several petroleum projects
    (CNIC/PERENCO)
    * Planning of Projects
    * Supervision of Works

  • ADRH APAVE - CND Inspector & Lift Assistant

    THOMERY 2011 - 2012 Project Technical Inspection and CND control
    Function NDT Inspector and Lift Assistant
    Tasks * NDT Supervisor (bleeding, Magnetography, Radiography)
    * Implementation of a preventive maintenance for a
    pressure bench for valve calibration and security.
    * Thickness Control
    * Supervision of Lift equipment ;
    * Sealing partnership at home and abroad
    Results * Optimization of the maintenance
    * Realize a maintenance planning
    * Insurance quality

    Tools MS power point, MS Project, , excel, Word, Robot ,

  • APAVE CAMEROUN - Stage & ingénieur de conception

    2011 - 2012 Stage d'ingénieur de conception en génie Industriel - ADRH APAVE
    * THEME : conception d'un plan de maintenance préventive d'un banc de tarage de soupapes de sécurité ;
Formations

  • Nickcery International (Douala Cameroun)

    Douala Cameroun 2014 - 2014 HSE SUPERVISOR AND LEADERSHIP

  • Faculty Of Industrial (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2012 Master's Mechanical Engineering

  • Faculty Of Industrial (Douala)

    Douala 2009 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, DoualaCameroon

  • Faculté De Génie Industriel De L'Université De Douala (Cameroun)

    Cameroun 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur de conception en Génie Industriel

    Option : Technologie de construction industrielle

  • Faculty Of Sciences (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2006 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelors Degree in Electrotechnology

  • Université De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2006 - 2009 Diplôme de Licence

    Option : Electrotechnique - Electronique - Automatique

  • Lycée De Biyem-Assi (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2006 Baccalaureat en sciences Mathematiques

