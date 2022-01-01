Menu

Ebenezer SCHOUAME (ADELPHE)

  • CAMWATER
  • Ingénieur electromecanicien

Douala

En résumé

Dynamique,ambitieux, amoureux du travail bien fait

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Construction métallique
Conception mécanique
Planification
Maintenance industrielle
RDM
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
production management
engineering design
X-rays
Welding
Tank Erection
Structural Engineering
Planned Maintenance
Petroleum
Offshore Oil & Gas
Mechanical Design
Contract monitoring
Calibration
Hangars
la maintenance
TEKLA
Onshore Oil & Gas
Matlab
ISO 900X Standard
CASTEM 2000
Adobe Photoshop
AWS

Entreprises

  • CAMWATER - Ingénieur electromecanicien

    Production | Douala 2021 - maintenant Montage de projets
    Planification des maintenance de niveau 4
    Études et plannifications
    Suivi des AEP

  • Elecnor Energia - projet construction aménagement hydrologie de nachtigal 420MW - Ingénieur de production

    Technique | Nachtigal 2019 - 2020 Gestion du projet d'extension de la base vie et d'implantation du projet de construction du barrage
    Monitoring des activités d'approvisionnement
    Études
    Coordination des coûts et planification

  • Mekin hydrolectric dévelopment coorporation - Ingénieur exploitation centrale électrique

    Production | Yaounde 2017 - 2019 Superviser les opérations de production d'énergie
    La gestion du stockage de la retenue réservoir
    Suivie des opérations de synchronisation au griddispasher
    Gestion de la maintenance niveau 1 à 3
    Responsable des opérations de consignations électriques
    Études d'extension des réseaux de distribution électrique

  • Euro Petroleum Consultant - Ingenieur mecanique

    2013 - 2016 Piping, steel, and mechanic construction
    • Control of piping,steel,and mechanical construction on the site
    • Identify a different irregularity
    • Design and implementation of miscellaneous works
    • Supervision of DTS (Demandes de Travaux Supplémentaires)

    Piping construction :
    1) Piping meeting
    2) Control of welding work
    3) Participant of the NDT test
    4) Monotoring of isometric line
    5) Informe a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
    6) Verify a quantity when we have a DTS from a different piping contractors
    7) Coordination of information between SONARA and different contractors
    8) Control of coating work
    9) Verify of material conform

    Steel and mechanic construction
    1) Steel construction meeting
    2) Informed a contractor when we have a irregularity on the site
    3) Participant of assembly test
    4) Confirmation of engineering design
    5) Estimate a quantity when we have DTS from different steel en mechanical contractors
    6) Control a montage of equipment on different new unit
    7) Control a grouting of static and rotate equipment
    8) Controle of tank erection

  • Fapam - Ingénieur de Production

    2013 - 2013 * Participation aux études de conception et à la réalisation de l'unite de production ;
    * Mise sur pieds d'un système de gestion de la maintenance (GMAO) ;
    * Reporting ;

  • Chantier Naval et Industriel du Cameroun - Ingénieur d'études & Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel

    2012 - 2013 Ingénieur d'études Assistant du bureau d'études - Chantier Naval et Industriel du
    * Etude et conception du système de jack up de la barge Multicad Damen transformée en RIG ;
    * Calcul des structures métalliques offshore et onshore ;
    * Participant aux études de conceptions dans plusieurs projets pétroliers (CNIC/PERENCO) ;
    * Planification des projets ;

  • ADRH APAVE - CND Inspector & Lift Assistant

    THOMERY 2011 - 2012 Project Technical Inspection and CND control
    Function NDT Inspector and Lift Assistant
    Tasks * NDT Supervisor (bleeding, Magnetography, Radiography)
    * Implementation of a preventive maintenance for a
    pressure bench for valve calibration and security.
    * Thickness Control
    * Supervision of Lift equipment ;
    * Sealing partnership at home and abroad
    Results * Optimization of the maintenance
    * Realize a maintenance planning
    * Insurance quality

    Tools MS power point, MS Project, , excel, Word, Robot ,

Formations

  • Nickcery International (Douala Cameroun)

    Douala Cameroun 2014 - 2014 HSE SUPERVISOR AND LEADERSHIP

  • Faculty Of Industrial (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2012 Master's Mechanical Engineering

  • Faculty Of Industrial (Douala)

    Douala 2009 - 2010 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, DoualaCameroon

  • Faculté De Génie Industriel De L'Université De Douala (Cameroun)

    Cameroun 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur de conception en Génie Industriel

    Option : Technologie de construction industrielle

  • Faculty Of Sciences (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2006 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelors Degree in Electrotechnology

  • Université De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2006 - 2009 Diplôme de Licence

    Option : Electrotechnique - Electronique - Automatique

  • Lycée De Biyem-Assi (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2006 Baccalaureat en sciences Mathematiques

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :