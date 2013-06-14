Eddie GILQUIN

Armée de terre / SFR/GEOS/TRISKEL/INPP
- Respponsable technique
1985 - 2013
GILQUIN Eddie
30 rue Louisa Paulin
81710 Saïx
47 ans maried + 1
Port : 06.14.13.26.60
Email : egilquin@hotmail.fr
Langues : Anglais : Fluent
Espagnol : Scolar
Profile Former executive of the French army adapted to complete all missions in the field
of security as well as those of human and admistrative resources.
Career path ----------------------------------------------------------------
■ 2013 - Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET)
■ 2013 - Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET)
■ 2013 - Emergency Breathing System (EBS)
■ 2012 - Ship Security Officer (SSO)
■ 2011 -2012: Human resources and administrative within a large industrial French group in Afghanistan.
- Monitoring dashboard HR (staffing, training, specialties).
- NATO elaboration of official documents.
- Planning movements of 170 people (14 different nationalities) spread over 50 sites
- Administration and management of accommodation for170 people and 15 offices.
- Current logistics management.
- Management of the operating budget (55 000 € monthly).
■ 2009-2011: Security manager within a large industrial French group in Afghanistan.
- Development and implementation of safety measures within the territory.
- Advices and support of personnel.
- Safety audit.
-Good notions in HSE, fire fighting, knowledge’s of the risk connected to the mechanical constraints, knowledge’s of the electric risks, fight against the noise pollutions
■ 2004/2008: Operations manager SME/SMI in the field of mobile telephony.
- Establishment of a department DATA (carte PCMCIA/VMCC).
- Management of a team (10 people).
- Product management (200 000€ monthly).
- Commercial development SME/SMI (Portfolio of 300 companies).
Within the Department of Defense
■ 1985/2004 Former in a paratrooper operational unit in France (Castres) and Overseas
(Reunion Island).
1 – Specialized former in a company (transmissions and computer / pathfinder / HALO- High Altitude Low Opening- HAHO- High Altitude High Opening / martial art).
- Close protection of High political and governmental authorities in conflict zones
- Operational participation missions abroad (Africa, ex-Yugoslavia and Indian Ocean):
National evacuation, gathering intelligence crisis zone, fights against maritime piracy.
- Operational training organization.
- Supervision of staff, material management (500 000 €).
2 – Technical advisor abroad: (Technical Military Assistance).
- Presidential guard training in Africa (Benin & Chad) :
- Management, training program, material management.
- Protection of oil-bearing site in Chad
3 – Communication center management:
- Personnel and material management.
- Implementation of telephone central in Africa (Chad, Gabon, ACR).
- Implementation of technical programs.
4 – Responsible for the airborne activity units:
- Organizing paratrooper training activities.
- Organization and planification of all paratroopers requires resources.
Training --------------------------------------------------------------
■ Bachelor degree senior technician operating telecommunications systems.
■ Intelligence and transmissions liaison section commander (phase frequency evasion)
higher school transmissions army.
■ Level terminal E
■ Academic sport rugby
■ Colleges degree
Other ------------------------------------------------------
■ Computing: MS office, auto cad, ciel management software and Internet tool.
■ Driving license: A- B- C- E, Boat license
■ Clearance: Secret defense / NATO Secret
■ Good knowledges in HSE
■ Extensive experience of working in an international environment
■ Working with multy nation
■ Safety at work and investigation