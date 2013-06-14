Menu

Eddie GILQUIN

puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GEOS - TELECOM MANAGER

    puteaux maintenant

  • INPP MARSEILLE - BOSIET

    2013 - 2013

  • INPP MARSEILLE - EBS

    2013 - 2013

  • INPP MARSEILLE - HUET

    2013 - 2013

  • TRISKEL International - SSO

    Boulogne Billancourt 2012 - 2012

  • DEFENSE NATIONALE - HLO

    1994 - 1994

  • Armée de terre / SFR/GEOS/TRISKEL/INPP - Respponsable technique

    1985 - 2013






    GILQUIN Eddie
    30 rue Louisa Paulin
    81710 Saïx
    47 ans maried + 1
    Port : 06.14.13.26.60
    Email : egilquin@hotmail.fr




    Langues : Anglais : Fluent
        Espagnol : Scolar  









    Profile                   Former executive of the French army adapted to complete all missions in the field 
                               of security as well as those of human and admistrative resources. 




    Career path ----------------------------------------------------------------




    ■ 2013 - Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET)
    ■ 2013 - Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET)
    ■ 2013 - Emergency Breathing System (EBS)




    ■ 2012 - Ship Security Officer (SSO)




    ■ 2011 -2012: Human resources and administrative within a large industrial French group in Afghanistan.
    - Monitoring dashboard HR (staffing, training, specialties).
    - NATO elaboration of official documents.
    - Planning movements of 170 people (14 different nationalities) spread over 50 sites
    - Administration and management of accommodation for170 people and 15 offices.
    - Current logistics management.
    - Management of the operating budget (55 000 € monthly).

    ■ 2009-2011: Security manager within a large industrial French group in Afghanistan.
      - Development and implementation of safety measures within the territory.
    - Advices and support of personnel.
    - Safety audit.
    -Good notions in HSE, fire fighting, knowledge’s of the risk connected to the mechanical constraints, knowledge’s of the electric risks, fight against the noise pollutions




    ■ 2004/2008: Operations manager SME/SMI in the field of mobile telephony.
      - Establishment of a department DATA (carte PCMCIA/VMCC).
      - Management of a team (10 people).
      - Product management (200 000€ monthly).
      - Commercial development SME/SMI (Portfolio of 300 companies).




     




    Within the Department of Defense




    ■ 1985/2004 Former in a paratrooper operational unit in France (Castres) and Overseas 
    (Reunion Island).




    1 – Specialized former in a company (transmissions and computer / pathfinder /  HALO- High Altitude Low Opening- HAHO- High Altitude High Opening / martial art). 
    - Close protection of High political and governmental authorities in conflict zones
    - Operational participation missions abroad (Africa, ex-Yugoslavia and Indian Ocean):
      National evacuation, gathering intelligence crisis zone, fights against maritime piracy.













    - Operational training organization.
    - Supervision of staff, material management (500 000 €).









    2 – Technical advisor abroad: (Technical Military Assistance).
    - Presidential guard training in Africa (Benin & Chad) : 
    - Management, training program, material management.
    - Protection of oil-bearing site in Chad





    3 – Communication center management:
    - Personnel and material management.
    - Implementation of telephone central in Africa (Chad, Gabon, ACR).
    - Implementation of technical programs.




    4 – Responsible for the airborne activity units:
    - Organizing paratrooper training activities.
    - Organization and planification of all paratroopers requires resources. 












    Training --------------------------------------------------------------




    ■ Bachelor degree senior technician operating telecommunications systems.
    ■ Intelligence and transmissions liaison section commander (phase frequency evasion) 
    higher school transmissions army.
    ■ Level terminal E
    ■ Academic sport rugby
    ■ Colleges degree












    Other ------------------------------------------------------




    ■ Computing: MS office, auto cad, ciel management software and Internet tool.
    ■ Driving license: A- B- C- E, Boat license
    ■ Clearance: Secret defense / NATO Secret
    ■ Good knowledges in HSE
    ■ Extensive experience of working in an international environment
    ■ Working with multy nation
    ■ Safety at work and investigation








    Leisure -------------------------------------------------------------




    Sports: r

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau