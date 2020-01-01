Menu

Edgar LEHARDY

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CRM
Prospection
Marketing
Salesforce
Comptabilité générale
CMS
Gestion de projet
Langues maternelles
Comptabilité analytique
Synthèse et reporting
Microsoft office
Wordpress
Photoshop
Vente
Sphinx
Analyse financière
HTML
Langues vivantes
Excel
Contrôle de Gestion
reporting
audit

Entreprises

  • Dell - Business Operations Analyst - Global Accounts

    MONTPELLIER 2017 - maintenant All-around direct Business Partner for the Global Accounts District France
    - Booking, Forecast & Pipeline performance analysis
    - Plan and support the Sales Goals Deployment for the Reps and their territory assignment
    - First point of contact for deals & projects delivery optimization & prioritization
    - Implement Business Readiness analysis and deliver QBRs for the District & Area Managers

  • Dell - Business Operations Analyst

    MONTPELLIER 2015 - 2017 >> Achievements: Gold Award for Innovation and Efficiency
    >> Performance Award for the contribution in decrease of the Field Inventory
    >> Latest overal performance summary: consistently exceeds

    • Sales support/controlling: optimizing sales priorities for the Country France (scope : +/- 150M$/year, up to 10M$ of optimized orders/quarter).
    • Deliver highly praised End of Quarter Business packages for the local executive committee in order to bring insights into the performance achievements and gaps, together with the regular Quarter Business review packages and analytics.
    • Perform various analytics reports (Field Inventory, scope +/- 9M$), Forecasts, Bookings) in order to help the local business with bridging the gap vs goal, implementing new ideas and approaches of analysis & performance measurement.

    Involved in Graduate Program missions - "BOLD" - Business Operations Leadership Development covering all areas of business operations expertise:
    • Pricing, Go to Market, Accounts Track, Segmentation, compensation management, BP&C.
    • Regular 3-4 months turnover within EMEA: 1st 3 months Assingment : EMEA ECD Finance - Business Process & Control, London, UK
    • Regular trainings at BOLD bootcamp sessions (Cork, London, Vienne)

  • Schneider Electric Industries - Analyste Financier

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2015 Financial Reporting Analysis, follow-up and controlling at Global Operations central FP&A team.

    Financial Control and reporting Analysis:
    - Consolidated Contributions publication, reporting follow-up and analysis
    - Top-Line Analysis and Control for Italy, Africa & Carribean zones. (Sales, Orders, Forecasts).
    - Business reporting scenarios follow-up
    - SFC analysis and control for the concerned zones.

    Costs Control:
    - IPO Costs allocation control for the entire area (Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Pacific, Carribean and East Asia): outsourcing invoicing errors by countries and implementing global chargeback corrections process with the appropriate communication.
    - Working capital ratios evolution follow-up and publication.

    IT And Knowledge Base support:
    - Business Intelligence tool
    - HFM / Essbase
    - Financial control kits

  • Schneider Electric International SAS - Gestionnaire Masterdata, Méthodes et systèmes Supply Chain

    2013 - 2014 Gestion Projet IPO - déploiement interface Digitized Quotations de commandes-clients en ligne pour le périmètre Afrique subsaharienne et Caraïbes.

    Administration Masterdata SAP et Digitized Quotations, gestion offre logistique.

    Conversion data et analyse logistique (chaînes et flux).

    Déclinaison, selon les incotermes et les zones transport, de la tarification et des offres.

    Gestion qualité et Administrateur Ventes SAP.

    Tenue des bases et traitement des réclamations qualité pour l'offre Basse Tension.

    Au sein de l'équipe systèmes, méthodes et logistique, département client export de Global Opérations.

  • ESN International - Treasury Manager

    2013 - 2013 • Elaboration et calcul des budgets des évènements étudiants, Reporting financier, comptabilité générale et analytique (Sage 500). Recrutement du personnel.
    • Gestion du projet de rassemblement de la plateforme nationale du Royaume-Uni, organisation de l’évènement et planning budgétaire,

  • Schneider Electric - Suivi et observation des négociation

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 (2 contrats de prestataires), Analyse qualitative, Rédaction de rapport managérial sur la négociation, soutenance du Mémoire, Grenoble-Meylan, Non Production Purchase - EMEA, auprès du Facility Manager / séminaire « Discours, Communication, Management ».

  • B2b EN-TRADE - Business Developer

    2012 - 2012 • Salesforce: gestion des cycles de ventes, analyse des opérations de barter, ingénierie contractuelle, Reporting Ventes
    • Formations Salesforce©; e-Marketing, Benchmarking. Networking: Paris Incubateur Finance; Wine & Business Club, réseaux HaOui et OSEO.

  • Mirasoft, CMS Logic - Développement Commercial

    2012 - 2012 • Stratégie de Gestion, Etudes de marché (Sphinx©)
    • Négociation avec EEN Konstanz, Rédaction contrats internationaux

  • E-Sublet - Adaptation juridique et Traduction de E-Sublet pour le marché du Royaume-Uni

    2012 - 2012

  • Wesford - Stagiaire, chargé de Développement International

    Grenoble 2011 - 2011 Gestion Commerciale, Recrutement du personnel, Communication online, Webmaster, Partenariats internationaux, Déplacement au Maroc pour recrutement international, Salons d'étudiant

Formations

  • Oxford Brookes University (Headington Oxford)

    Headington Oxford 2013 - 2013 Business and Finance, OBU Certificate

    Budgeting, Finance, Management Accounting, Financial Accounting

  • Sciences Po Grenoble

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2013 - 2015 Master Ingéniérie Juridique et Financière OP & Master Polititques Publiques et Changement social

  • Institut D’Etudes Politiques (IEP), SciencesPo Grenoble

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2010 - 2013 Bachelor in Political Sciences, major in Economics and Fiancen

