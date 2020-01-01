Edgar LEHARDY

-
Dell
- Business Operations Analyst - Global Accounts
MONTPELLIER
2017 - maintenant
All-around direct Business Partner for the Global Accounts District France
- Booking, Forecast & Pipeline performance analysis
- Plan and support the Sales Goals Deployment for the Reps and their territory assignment
- First point of contact for deals & projects delivery optimization & prioritization
- Implement Business Readiness analysis and deliver QBRs for the District & Area Managers
-
Dell
- Business Operations Analyst
MONTPELLIER
2015 - 2017
>> Achievements: Gold Award for Innovation and Efficiency
>> Performance Award for the contribution in decrease of the Field Inventory
>> Latest overal performance summary: consistently exceeds
• Sales support/controlling: optimizing sales priorities for the Country France (scope : +/- 150M$/year, up to 10M$ of optimized orders/quarter).
• Deliver highly praised End of Quarter Business packages for the local executive committee in order to bring insights into the performance achievements and gaps, together with the regular Quarter Business review packages and analytics.
• Perform various analytics reports (Field Inventory, scope +/- 9M$), Forecasts, Bookings) in order to help the local business with bridging the gap vs goal, implementing new ideas and approaches of analysis & performance measurement.
Involved in Graduate Program missions - "BOLD" - Business Operations Leadership Development covering all areas of business operations expertise:
• Pricing, Go to Market, Accounts Track, Segmentation, compensation management, BP&C.
• Regular 3-4 months turnover within EMEA: 1st 3 months Assingment : EMEA ECD Finance - Business Process & Control, London, UK
• Regular trainings at BOLD bootcamp sessions (Cork, London, Vienne)
-
Schneider Electric Industries
- Analyste Financier
Rueil Malmaison
2014 - 2015
Financial Reporting Analysis, follow-up and controlling at Global Operations central FP&A team.
Financial Control and reporting Analysis:
- Consolidated Contributions publication, reporting follow-up and analysis
- Top-Line Analysis and Control for Italy, Africa & Carribean zones. (Sales, Orders, Forecasts).
- Business reporting scenarios follow-up
- SFC analysis and control for the concerned zones.
Costs Control:
- IPO Costs allocation control for the entire area (Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Pacific, Carribean and East Asia): outsourcing invoicing errors by countries and implementing global chargeback corrections process with the appropriate communication.
- Working capital ratios evolution follow-up and publication.
IT And Knowledge Base support:
- Business Intelligence tool
- HFM / Essbase
- Financial control kits
-
Schneider Electric International SAS
- Gestionnaire Masterdata, Méthodes et systèmes Supply Chain
2013 - 2014
Gestion Projet IPO - déploiement interface Digitized Quotations de commandes-clients en ligne pour le périmètre Afrique subsaharienne et Caraïbes.
Administration Masterdata SAP et Digitized Quotations, gestion offre logistique.
Conversion data et analyse logistique (chaînes et flux).
Déclinaison, selon les incotermes et les zones transport, de la tarification et des offres.
Gestion qualité et Administrateur Ventes SAP.
Tenue des bases et traitement des réclamations qualité pour l'offre Basse Tension.
Au sein de l'équipe systèmes, méthodes et logistique, département client export de Global Opérations.
-
ESN International
- Treasury Manager
2013 - 2013
• Elaboration et calcul des budgets des évènements étudiants, Reporting financier, comptabilité générale et analytique (Sage 500). Recrutement du personnel.
• Gestion du projet de rassemblement de la plateforme nationale du Royaume-Uni, organisation de l’évènement et planning budgétaire,
-
Schneider Electric
- Suivi et observation des négociation
Rueil Malmaison
2013 - 2013
(2 contrats de prestataires), Analyse qualitative, Rédaction de rapport managérial sur la négociation, soutenance du Mémoire, Grenoble-Meylan, Non Production Purchase - EMEA, auprès du Facility Manager / séminaire « Discours, Communication, Management ».
-
B2b EN-TRADE
- Business Developer
2012 - 2012
• Salesforce: gestion des cycles de ventes, analyse des opérations de barter, ingénierie contractuelle, Reporting Ventes
• Formations Salesforce©; e-Marketing, Benchmarking. Networking: Paris Incubateur Finance; Wine & Business Club, réseaux HaOui et OSEO.
-
Mirasoft, CMS Logic
- Développement Commercial
2012 - 2012
• Stratégie de Gestion, Etudes de marché (Sphinx©)
• Négociation avec EEN Konstanz, Rédaction contrats internationaux
-
E-Sublet
- Adaptation juridique et Traduction de E-Sublet pour le marché du Royaume-Uni
2012 - 2012
-
Wesford
- Stagiaire, chargé de Développement International
Grenoble
2011 - 2011
Gestion Commerciale, Recrutement du personnel, Communication online, Webmaster, Partenariats internationaux, Déplacement au Maroc pour recrutement international, Salons d'étudiant