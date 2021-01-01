Edith GAGNEUR

I presently work as a linguist for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in The Hague (Netherlands).

I mainly translate from English into French, and respect the rules and terminology of the United Nations.

I also work as an interpreter for official meetings of the Policy Making Organs of the OPCW.

Je travaille actuellement comme traductrice pour l'Organisation pour l'interdiction des armes chimiques, sise à La Haye (Pays-Bas).

Je traduis principalement d'anglais en français, et respecte les règles et la terminologie de l'ONU.

J'interviens également comme interprète lors des réunions officielles des organes directeurs de l'OIAC.



Mes compétences :

Traduction

Interpreter

Translator

Multilingual

Intellectual property

Translation