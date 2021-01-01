Edith GAGNEUR

Menu

I presently work as a linguist for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in The Hague (Netherlands).
I mainly translate from English into French, and respect the rules and terminology of the United Nations.
I also work as an interpreter for official meetings of the Policy Making Organs of the OPCW.
Je travaille actuellement comme traductrice pour l'Organisation pour l'interdiction des armes chimiques, sise à La Haye (Pays-Bas).
Je traduis principalement d'anglais en français, et respecte les règles et la terminologie de l'ONU.
J'interviens également comme interprète lors des réunions officielles des organes directeurs de l'OIAC.

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Interpreter
Translator
Multilingual
Intellectual property
Translation

Entreprises

  • European Investment Bank - Translator reviser

    2015 - maintenant Translator and reviser of a wide variety of texts, mainly in the field of economics and finance.

  • Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - Translator interpreter

    2010 - maintenant Translations of official documents for the policy-making organs of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons; interpretation.

  • Cabinet Germain et Maureau - Traductrice

    Lyon 1991 - 2010 Le cœur de mon métier est la traduction. Je suis maintenant experte en traduction technique et juridique, et étais la seule linguiste d'un important cabinet de propriété industrielle où je traduisais des documents très spécifiques, couvrant le large spectre de toutes les technologies de pointe qui doivent être brevetées. La recherche du mot juste est de rigueur pour traduire des textes juridiques, tels que des contrats, où les choix terminologiques peuvent avoir de fortes implications. J'apprécie le défi intellectuel que représente la restitution, dans une langue cible, d'une réalité complexe et de prime importance pour le client. Il m'est agréable de pouvoir porter une assistance linguistique à mes collègues, qui me consultent régulièrement tant pour comprendre un texte que pour des difficultés de rédaction. J'utilise naturellement un logiciel d'assistance à la traduction et ai une pratique courante de la recherche terminologique. Seule spécialiste en langues du Cabinet Germain et Maureau, je travaille en toute autonomie.

  • Polyglot System - Responsable du bureau de traduction

    1987 - 1989 Animation d'un bureau de traduction au sein d'une école de langues.
    Réalisation de traductions courtes et urgentes ; révision du travail de traducteurs indépendants ; supervision d'une équipe de traducteurs indépendants ; relations avec les clients, établissement de devis.

    Développement d'un sens aigu de l'organisation ; diplomacie avec les clients et les traducteurs.

  • Alveo AG - Assistante commerciale trilingue

    1986 - 1987 Pour ce fabricant de mousse polyéthylène, dont le siège social se situe en Suisse alémanique, secrétariat dans l'agence française. Secrétariat commercial en anglais et en allemand, relations avec les clients français, liaisons avec les usines de fabrication situées en Angleterre et aux Pays Bas. Souci du respect des délais de livraison.

  • Divers - Divers

    1977 - 1986 Très nombreuses expériences professionnelles de courte durée, au cours de mes études, en France ou à l'étranger : secrétariat en intérim, interprétariat (dont expérience de 2 mois en tant qu'interprète de Garry Kasparov, Championnat du Monde des Echecs à Lyon, 1990), enseignement du français, de l'anglais ou de l'allemand, travail de bureau pendant 8 mois en Allemagne, animatrice de jeunes.

