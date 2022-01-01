Retail
Edouard LACLAVIERE
Edouard LACLAVIERE
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Luxe
Travel retail
Entreprises
Cible pas définie
- Reprise d'entreprise
2017 - 2019
Projet de rachat d'une PME/ETI
L'Oréal
- Regional Country Director Maghreb - French West Indies
PARIS
2014 - 2017
L'Oréal
- Commercial Coordinator Africa Middle East
PARIS
2013 - 2013
L'Oréal
- Project Manager Commercial HR and Training
PARIS
2011 - 2012
L'Oreal Paris
- Area Manager Travel Retail Northern Europe and KAM Nuance + Aldeasa
PARIS
2006 - 2010
L'Oréal Paris
- Travel Retail Area Manager Caribbean, South and central America
PARIS
2004 - 2006
Procter & Gamble
- Area Manager Caribbean Islands
Asnières-sur-Seine
1999 - 2004
Responsable sur les Caraibes de la distribution des marques de parfums Rochas, Gucci, Dunhill, Mont-Blanc, Escada...
DIOR PARFUMS
- Chef de secteur
1998 - 1999
Responsable de distribution des parfums Dior sur la Bretagne: entre autre lancement de J'adore
Formations
Institut De Préparation À L'Administration Et À La Gestion
Paris
1995 - 1999
Commerce international et Luxe
Lycée Saint Joseph
Reims
1988 - 1992
Lycée Saint Louis De Gonzague
Paris
1981 - 1988
Réseau
Arthur DE PADIRAC
Camille FOUCHER
Charlotte ALEMANY
Jérôme DE NAZELLE
Laurent CHARBONNEAUX
Michael PIERRE
Renaud GUILLOUX
Xavier DE LA CROIX
