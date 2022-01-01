Menu

Edouard LACLAVIERE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Travel retail

Entreprises

  • Cible pas définie - Reprise d'entreprise

    2017 - 2019 Projet de rachat d'une PME/ETI

  • L'Oréal - Regional Country Director Maghreb - French West Indies

    PARIS 2014 - 2017

  • L'Oréal - Commercial Coordinator Africa Middle East

    PARIS 2013 - 2013

  • L'Oréal - Project Manager Commercial HR and Training

    PARIS 2011 - 2012

  • L'Oreal Paris - Area Manager Travel Retail Northern Europe and KAM Nuance + Aldeasa

    PARIS 2006 - 2010

  • L'Oréal Paris - Travel Retail Area Manager Caribbean, South and central America

    PARIS 2004 - 2006

  • Procter & Gamble - Area Manager Caribbean Islands

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1999 - 2004 Responsable sur les Caraibes de la distribution des marques de parfums Rochas, Gucci, Dunhill, Mont-Blanc, Escada...

  • DIOR PARFUMS - Chef de secteur

    1998 - 1999 Responsable de distribution des parfums Dior sur la Bretagne: entre autre lancement de J'adore

Formations

