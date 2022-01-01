Menu

Elena DUBUC

  • IVECO GROUP
  • Marketing and Communication Director, France

Guyancourt

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL PROFILE IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

- Dual profile with strong business product marketing and communication experience in the highly technical environment
- Skilled in strategic planning and implementation; able to prioritize effectively, multi-task, cross functional and results driven
- Ability to see the big picture, challenge, translate strategy into operational deployment; from head office | BU level to country level
- Proven ability to develop and execute successfully profitable product range business performance
- Capable to conceptualize and orchestrate marketing campaigns that effectively reinforce and build brand and product images

Entreprises

  • IVECO GROUP - Marketing and Communication Director, France

    Marketing | Guyancourt (78280) 2021 - maintenant

  • IVECO - Marketing Director, France

    Marketing | Trappes (78190) 2017 - 2020

  • Renault - Brand Manager, Light Commercial Vehicles

    Commercial | Le Plessis-Robinson (92350) 2015 - 2017

  • Renault - Global Senior Operational Marketing Manager, Electric Vehicules

    Marketing | Guyancourt 2013 - 2015

  • Renault - Global Corporate Planning Manager, Electric Vehicules

    Commercial | Le Plessis-Robinson (92350) 2012 - 2013

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd - LCV Marketing Manager, Europe

    Commercial | Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180) 2008 - 2012

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd - Product Manager Europe, SUV range

    Commercial | Trappes (78190) 2007 - 2008

  • Renault Trucks - Communication Manager, International Operations

    Communication | Velizy 2004 - 2007

  • Renault Trucks - Marketing Manager, Asia and Pacific

    Marketing | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2002 - 2004

  • Renault Trucks - Business Intelligence Coordinator, International Operations

    Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2000 - 2002

  • Renault Trucls - Sales Support Coordinator, International Operations

    Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 1999 - 2000

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2006 - 2006 Communication

  • Glasgow University (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 1995 - 1997

  • Université D'État En Droit Et Économie (Tyumen)

    Tyumen 1993 - 1997