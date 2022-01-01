Elena DUBUC

INTERNATIONAL PROFILE IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR



- Dual profile with strong business product marketing and communication experience in the highly technical environment

- Skilled in strategic planning and implementation; able to prioritize effectively, multi-task, cross functional and results driven

- Ability to see the big picture, challenge, translate strategy into operational deployment; from head office | BU level to country level

- Proven ability to develop and execute successfully profitable product range business performance

- Capable to conceptualize and orchestrate marketing campaigns that effectively reinforce and build brand and product images