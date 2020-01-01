Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Eléonore BELLA
Eléonore BELLA
La Verrie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DACHSER
- Employée service client arrivage
La Verrie
2007 - maintenant
Départs et retours chauffeurs
sav arrivage
Formations
ISTELI Groupe AFT-IFTIM (Sainte Luce Sur Loire)
Sainte Luce Sur Loire
2005 - 2006
technicien supérieur en transport et logistique
Réseau
Awa DENIS
Cedric HERBULOT
Felly WALID
Isabelle VAN DER LANS
Julia BENAMER
Mathilde BARBARA
Natacha BLANCHET
Rohan BASU
Thomas BERTOU
Vanessa MURGIA