Eliane ANDARA

I am a Mechanical Engineer, majoring in Quality, with 7 years industrial experience. If you came across my profile with great interest whilst searching for your future talents and my background looks to be a good fit for your requirements, I will be quite open to having an initial conversation about your offer - Europe position in an International Company.



I am currently working as a Project Quality Leader in a French global automotive supplier. My purpose at work is to support my colleagues from project and production teams in the optimization of quality during the development of drive and electronics systems for 48V electric powertrains.



I am extremely interested in technologies and innovation. I love the technicality of products, which is a highly motivating and demanding aspect of my current functions. I have a strong technical knowledge with a curious mind to be able to capture the multi-function knowledge, and give the customers the best products I can.



Dual Latin America and EU citizenship. Trilingual : English, French, Spanish.