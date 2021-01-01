Menu

Eliane ANDARA

Lyon

En résumé

I am a Mechanical Engineer, majoring in Quality, with 7 years industrial experience. If you came across my profile with great interest whilst searching for your future talents and my background looks to be a good fit for your requirements, I will be quite open to having an initial conversation about your offer - Europe position in an International Company.

I am currently working as a Project Quality Leader in a French global automotive supplier. My purpose at work is to support my colleagues from project and production teams in the optimization of quality during the development of drive and electronics systems for 48V electric powertrains.

I am extremely interested in technologies and innovation. I love the technicality of products, which is a highly motivating and demanding aspect of my current functions. I have a strong technical knowledge with a curious mind to be able to capture the multi-function knowledge, and give the customers the best products I can.

Dual Latin America and EU citizenship. Trilingual : English, French, Spanish.

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Leader Qualité Projets

    Lyon (69000) 2017 - maintenant - Réalisation des activités nécessaires pour assurer que les produits en cours de développement répondent aux exigences et spécifications client : 8 projets coachés en mode agile | 8 clients worldwide en simultané.
    - Interface client pour les aspects qualité des projets. Préparation et pilotage des dossiers d’homologation client PPAP.
    - Contribution significative dans la validation des composants menant à la qualification réussie des fournisseurs.

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Ingénieur Qualité Client

    Issoudun (36100) 2016 - 2016 - Traitement des écarts qualité détectés chez Boeing permettant la prise de décision sur des axes d’amélioration des produits/process.
    - Amélioration de la performance en termes de maîtrise des risques par la diffusion de non conformités vers les unités/entités concernées (usine, fournisseurs).

  • Schneider Electric - Pilote Satisfaction Clients

    Strasbourg (67000) 2015 - 2016 Distribution électrique BT. La vocation de l'entité est de concevoir, produire et vendre des systèmes d’enveloppes pour protéger physiquement et installer des équipements pour les automatismes industriels, la distribution électrique et les réseaux VDI, dans toutes les conditions d’environnement.

    - Collecte des Réclamations clients France et Export afin de garantir leur résolution: 600 réclamations recueillies sur une période de 7 mois.
    - Mise en place et coordination des actions de sécurisation avec l’interface client, les sites industriels et les centres de distribution.
    - Pilotage de la Résolution de problèmes : diminution de 60% de taux de retours clients sur la période.

  • Schneider Electric - Ingénieur Assurance Qualité Opérationnelle

    Mâcon (71000) 2014 - 2015 • Pilotage du projet interne d'amélioration de la performance opérationnelle pour favoriser l’efficience des processus et la satisfaction clients.
    • Capitalisation sur les causes des dysfonctionnements internes.
    • Evaluation et surveillance des indicateurs de performance utiles à la prise de décisions.
    • Préparation des rapports et des présentations (CoDir et Steerco).
    • Qualité fournisseur

  • Volvo Powertrain, AB Volvo, Vénissieux, France - Ingénieur QSE (stage)

    2012 - 2012 Analyse des risques et des impacts sur l’ensemble des processus liés aux activités des cellules d’essais moteurs et élaboration du plan d’actions.

    • Mise en œuvre de la démarche d'amélioration continue pour le renouvellement de la certification ISO 14001 et ISO 9001.
    • Analyse environnementale du site - 16 ICPE.
    • Analyse des risques des installations des réseaux de fluides dangereux (gasoil, huile, urée, liquide de refroidissement).
    • Mesure et vérification des économies réalisées par des projets d’efficacité énergétique.
    • Participation à des réunions de suivi des actions d’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique du site.
    • Collaboration à la réalisation du bilan des émissions de gaz à effet de serre (GES) produites par les activités du secteur et du plan d'actions associé (obligation pour les entreprises de plus de 500 salariés en France).
    • Organisation et suivi des plans d'action découlant des retours d'expérience et des outils utilisés.

  • Corporación Tecnología Global 21 - Ingénieur technico-commercial

    2010 - 2010 Société spécialiste des systèmes de pompage industriels. Représentant de Bornemann Pumps, OMGpumps, ClydeUnion Pumps au Venezuela.

    Gestion de projets techniques destinés au pompage des fluides pour des applications industrielles critiques (pétrole, gaz, chimie, pétrochimie, énergie, sidérurgie, etc.).
    • Activités réalisées dans le respect des processus certifiés ISO 9001.
    • Participation aux réponses et aux réclamations des clients relatives aux projets suivis.
    • Conseil technique pour la vente et l’après-vente de tout système de pompage.
    • Contact avec des fournisseurs étrangers.
    • Activités d'identification de clients potentiels.
    • Promotion et intégration de solutions industrielles favorables à l'environnement (pompage multiphasique).

  • Generación de Tecnología - Ingénieur Conception Mécanique

    2009 - 2009 Bureau d’études - Systèmes électriques et électroniques.

    Conception assistée par ordinateur 2D et 3D (CAO), en prenant en compte toutes les contraintes et remarques des autres services.

  • Groupe de Biomécanique USB - Ingénieur mécanique

    2008 - 2008 Stage de fin d'études. Laboratoire de Recherche.

    Projet de conception en génie.
    • Gestion de projet (Etat de l'art, CDC, Conception en concertation avec les partenaires définis, Etude, Réalisation et Prototype).
    • Proposition et mise en place des actions d'amélioration identifiées.
    • Elaboration du dossier de fabrication.
    • Pilotage d'activités.

Formations

  • IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2014 - 2015 M.Sc. Management des Opérations et Qualité

    • Stratégie opérationnelle QSE.
    • Formation en contrat de professionnalisation.
    • Organisé en partenariat par l’ESQESE (Ecole Supérieure pour la Qualité, la Sécurité et l’Environnement en Entreprise) et l’ISARA Lyon (école d’ingénieurs en agriculture et agro alimentaire).

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2012 - 2014 Diplôme d'Université d'Etudes Françaises (DUEF).

    • Compétences transversales en contexte professionnel.
    • Compétence communicationnelle en français.

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2012 M.Sc. « Environnement et Risques Industriels »

    600 heures de formation (hors projets tuteurés et travail personnel).
    Formation en parallèle - DU 'Pollutions et Nuisances' - 272 heures.
    Formation CNPP - Diplôme technique européen en sécurité générale.

    • Management intégré Qualité / Hygiène et Santé / Sécurité / Environnement pour les industries et services.
    • Maîtrise des référentiels (ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001, ISO 26000).
    • Suivi et contrôle de conformité réglementaire / législation.

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2010 - 2011 Master MEGA (Mécanique, Energétique, Génie Civil, Acoustique).

    • Préparation conjointe avec : Ecole Centrale de Lyon, ENTPE Lyon, Université Lyon 1.
    • Master Recherche, Mécanique (Programme de bourses de l'Ambassade de France au Venezuela).

  • Université Simon Bolivar

    Caracas 2000 - 2008 Diplôme d'Ingénieur en Génie mécanique

    • Formation initiale d'ingénieur - Processus industriels - Energie - Pétrole - Transport.