Elisa ELISA R. (RIZZOLATTI)

Bergerac

En résumé

Passionnée d'Arts : Garden Design, Photographie, Architecture, Arts plastiques et Manuels, Ecriture, Danse, Piano, Food & Cake Design, Communication

RECHERCHE OPPORTUNITE RESPONSABLE FORMATION (commerce international, tourisme, école de langues) - interprétariat, traduction - communication


MASTER 2 METIERS DE L ENSEIGNEMENT - DESS COMMERCE EXTERIEUR - MAITRISE, LICENCE, DEUG ANGLAIS / ESPAGNOL AFFAIRES ET COMMERCE


elisarizzolatti@gmail.com


Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Espagnol
Formation
Interprétariat
Tourisme
Traduction

Entreprises

  • PROFESSION LIBERALE - INTERPRETE - ASSISTANTE ADMINISTRATIVE

    Bergerac (24100) 2013 - maintenant

  • SPA - SPA MANAGER

    IBIZA 2008 - 2008

  • Tersac - PROFESSEUR ANGLAIS ESPAGNOL FLE

    Autre | 2003 - 2007

  • entreprises et établissements - PROFESSEUR FORMATRICE LANGUES ETRANGERES EN ETABLISSEMENTS SCOLAIRES NIVEAU ELEMENTAIRE A BAC + 4, ET EN ENTREPRISES

    France 2001 - 2020

  • UNIVERSITE WALES SWANSEA - PROFESSEUR FRANCAIS

    SWANSEA 2000 - 2001

Formations

