Elisa ELISA R. (RIZZOLATTI)

Passionnée d'Arts : Garden Design, Photographie, Architecture, Arts plastiques et Manuels, Ecriture, Danse, Piano, Food & Cake Design, Communication
RECHERCHE OPPORTUNITE RESPONSABLE FORMATION (commerce international, tourisme, école de langues) - interprétariat, traduction - communication
MASTER 2 METIERS DE L ENSEIGNEMENT - DESS COMMERCE EXTERIEUR - MAITRISE, LICENCE, DEUG ANGLAIS / ESPAGNOL AFFAIRES ET COMMERCE
elisarizzolatti@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Espagnol
Formation
Interprétariat
Tourisme
Traduction