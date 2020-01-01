Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elisabeth EPINETTE
Ajouter
Elisabeth EPINETTE
LIMOGES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Oracle
Pack office
Ciel Compta
SAGE
HERAKLES
Entreprises
Cicair
- Assistante de Direction
LIMOGES
2019 - maintenant
Paillot et Fils
- Assistante de Direction
ROCHECHOUART
2019 - 2019
Imerys Ceramics
- Assistante de Direction
LIMOGES
2015 - 2019
DALKIA
- Assistante commerciale
Commercial | FEYTIAT
2005 - 2015
ADIA
- Assistante travaux
LIMOGES
2005 - 2005
ADIA
- Assistante Travaux
Villeurbanne
2005 - 2005
Mission intérim dans une entreprise de bâtiment.
CROIZET POURTY
- Assistante Travaux
LIMOGES
2002 - 2004
ADIA
- Assistante travaux
LIMOGES
2002 - 2004
DIRECTE LOCATION
- Responsable d'Agence
LIMOGES
2001 - 2002
UPC FRANCE (NUMERICABLE)
- Conseillère Commerciale
LIMOGES
2000 - 2001
ADIA
- Secrétaire Comptable / Commerciale Sédentaire
LIMOGES
2000 - 2000
Missions intérim :
Secrétaire comptable.
Commerciale sédentaire.
CROIZET POURTY
- Assistante d'Agence
LIMOGES
1994 - 2000
CREDIT SOCIAL DES FONCTIONNAIRES
- Assistante Commerciale
Commercial | LIMOGES
1992 - 1993
Formations
RECTORAT (Service VAE)
Limoges
2010 - 2012
BAC PRO SECRETARIAT
I.F.R.B - LIMOGES
Limoges
1993 - 1994
Formation Assistante Technique
option « aide-métreur ».
Lycée Professionnel Marcel Pagnol (Limoges)
Limoges
1990 - 1992
BEP Communication Administrative et Secrétariat
Lycée Professionnel Marcel Pagnol (Limoges)
Limoges
1990 - 1992
CAP Employée des Services Administratifs et Commerciaux
Réseau
Alexandre POITOU
Bruno GADRAS
Christophe TILLAY
Cyril PRETRE
Florence LAHEURTE
Gregory LEPESANT
Jean-Luc CERDIN
Mathieu LEFEBVRE
Pierre VIARDOT
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN