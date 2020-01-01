Menu

Elisabeth EPINETTE

LIMOGES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Oracle
Pack office
Ciel Compta
SAGE
HERAKLES

Entreprises

  • Cicair - Assistante de Direction

    LIMOGES 2019 - maintenant

  • Paillot et Fils - Assistante de Direction

    ROCHECHOUART 2019 - 2019

  • Imerys Ceramics - Assistante de Direction

    LIMOGES 2015 - 2019

  • DALKIA - Assistante commerciale

    Commercial | FEYTIAT 2005 - 2015

  • ADIA - Assistante travaux

    LIMOGES 2005 - 2005

  • ADIA - Assistante Travaux

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2005 Mission intérim dans une entreprise de bâtiment.

  • CROIZET POURTY - Assistante Travaux

    LIMOGES 2002 - 2004

  • ADIA - Assistante travaux

    LIMOGES 2002 - 2004

  • DIRECTE LOCATION - Responsable d'Agence

    LIMOGES 2001 - 2002

  • UPC FRANCE (NUMERICABLE) - Conseillère Commerciale

    LIMOGES 2000 - 2001

  • ADIA - Secrétaire Comptable / Commerciale Sédentaire

    LIMOGES 2000 - 2000 Missions intérim :
    Secrétaire comptable.
    Commerciale sédentaire.

  • CROIZET POURTY - Assistante d'Agence

    LIMOGES 1994 - 2000

  • CREDIT SOCIAL DES FONCTIONNAIRES - Assistante Commerciale

    Commercial | LIMOGES 1992 - 1993

Formations

  • RECTORAT (Service VAE)

    Limoges 2010 - 2012 BAC PRO SECRETARIAT

  • I.F.R.B - LIMOGES

    Limoges 1993 - 1994 Formation Assistante Technique

    option « aide-métreur ».

  • Lycée Professionnel Marcel Pagnol (Limoges)

    Limoges 1990 - 1992 BEP Communication Administrative et Secrétariat

  • Lycée Professionnel Marcel Pagnol (Limoges)

    Limoges 1990 - 1992 CAP Employée des Services Administratifs et Commerciaux

