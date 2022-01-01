Elisabeth LY

Mes compétences :
Tuffin
Cisco Wireless LAN Controller
Cisco Switches
Nessus
McAfee Firewall
Juniper Switches
Checkpoint Firewall
SecurActive
Cisco Prime Infrastructure
Aerohive
VMware
Nagios / Centreon / Nagvis
Entreprises
LINKBYNET
- Service Manager
Saint-Denis2016 - maintenanto Service Delivery Management
Preparation and presentation of governance instance to C-Level (Steering/Operational committee)
Escalation process management
Respect of contractual engagement – Service performance to SLA/KPI
Incident/Problem – Change – Contractor – Cost – Project – Transversal Team Management
Development of performance metrics and reports for dashboards and balanced scorecards
Maximization of customer operational performance by providing technical solutions
o Business development in Asia Pacific
Business and solutions Presentation to C-level
Networking
Promotion of the company brand to key buyer
Solution design and proposal support
Cyber security Market benchmark
Alliacom
- Network and Security Consultant
Saint-Cloud2012 - 2015Manage, Define, Implement Network Infrastructure for customer’s company.
o Project Management
Simultaneously manage multiple projects across all phases of development
Managing resources and capacity planning
Training and coaching team members on development processes
Defining IT architecture
Coordinating with customers to gather requirements and manage expectation
Developing and maintaining relationship with third party vendors
o Implementation and Integration of Technical Solutions
Firewall Check Point/McAfee
Network Juniper/Cisco infrastructure
Network and Application performance analysis solutions SecurActive
Cisco Wireless infrastructure
Supervision environment
o Network and Security consulting
Network and performance audit
Penetration test audit
o Pre-sales
o Business Pitching
o Drafting procedure, technical documentation and audit report
o Setting up Proof Of Concept
Intercontinental Hotels Group
- Network Administrator
Atlanta2010 - 2012Manage the IT Infrastructure of IHG :
o Administration, maintenance, configuration of the network and computing equipment
o Administration and assistance of users
o Administration of backup, inventory and stock
o Intern audit
o Deployment of Wireless infrastructure
o Incident managing
o Drafting procedure
o Study of customers needs