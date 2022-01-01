Menu

Elisabeth LY

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Tuffin
Cisco Wireless LAN Controller
Cisco Switches
Nessus
McAfee Firewall
Juniper Switches
Checkpoint Firewall
SecurActive
Cisco Prime Infrastructure
Aerohive
VMware
Nagios / Centreon / Nagvis

Entreprises

  • LINKBYNET - Service Manager

    Saint-Denis 2016 - maintenant o Service Delivery Management
     Preparation and presentation of governance instance to C-Level (Steering/Operational committee)
     Escalation process management
     Respect of contractual engagement – Service performance to SLA/KPI
     Incident/Problem – Change – Contractor – Cost – Project – Transversal Team Management
     Development of performance metrics and reports for dashboards and balanced scorecards
     Maximization of customer operational performance by providing technical solutions

    o Business development in Asia Pacific
     Business and solutions Presentation to C-level
     Networking
     Promotion of the company brand to key buyer
     Solution design and proposal support
     Cyber security Market benchmark

  • Alliacom - Network and Security Consultant

    Saint-Cloud 2012 - 2015 Manage, Define, Implement Network Infrastructure for customer’s company.

    o Project Management
     Simultaneously manage multiple projects across all phases of development
     Managing resources and capacity planning
     Training and coaching team members on development processes
     Defining IT architecture
     Coordinating with customers to gather requirements and manage expectation
     Developing and maintaining relationship with third party vendors
    o Implementation and Integration of Technical Solutions
     Firewall Check Point/McAfee
     Network Juniper/Cisco infrastructure
     Network and Application performance analysis solutions SecurActive
     Cisco Wireless infrastructure
     Supervision environment
    o Network and Security consulting
     Network and performance audit
     Penetration test audit
    o Pre-sales
    o Business Pitching
    o Drafting procedure, technical documentation and audit report
    o Setting up Proof Of Concept

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group - Network Administrator

    Atlanta 2010 - 2012 Manage the IT Infrastructure of IHG :

    o Administration, maintenance, configuration of the network and computing equipment
    o Administration and assistance of users
    o Administration of backup, inventory and stock
    o Intern audit
    o Deployment of Wireless infrastructure
    o Incident managing
    o Drafting procedure
    o Study of customers needs

Formations

  • ESGI - Ecole Supérieur De Génie Informatique

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Master's degree

    Relevant courses :
    – Defensive/Offensive Security
    – Team/Project Management
    – ITIL
    – Network
    – VoIP Security
    – Wireless Security
    – Windows/Linux Administration

  • IMC Randstad

    Paris 2010 - 2012 BTS IG Option Network Administration

