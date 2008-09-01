Menu

Elisabeth OLLIER SOUQUET

Paris

En résumé

Chef de projet en pédagogie numérique
7 ans dexpérience en Marketing
11 ans en Asie : connaissance approfondie de l'international et des pays asiatiques
Anglais courant, chinois mandarin élémentaire
Connaissance secteur Luxe


Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet e-learning
Accompagnement à la digitalisation
Ingénierie pédagogique
Ingénierie de formation
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Cnrs - Chargée de formation digital learning

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Université Paris Sciences et Lettres - Digital Learning Manager

    2018 - 2018

  • INSEEC - Assistante Chef de projet e learning

    Paris 2014 - 2018

  • Avarap - Animatrice

    2013 - 2013

  • Cartier SA - Guide

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Research on Cartier iconic designs (Tank, Santos, Tonneau, Tortue, Pasha...)
    Guiding in English and French

  • Friends of the Museums Singapore - Guide Conferenciere

    2011 - 2012 Cohead of the Study group from June 2011
    Research Topics: "How spices shaped Cultures and History of Asia" Sept- Nov 2011, "Architecture in Asia" Jan-Mar 2012, "Rites and Rituals" April-Jun 2012

    Study group Researches and Presentations:
    - "Imperial Family and Shinto rites" May 30 2012
    - "Traditional Japanese architecture" March 21, 2012
    - "Pierre Poivre - Spices hunter or Thief?" October 5, 2011
    - "Han Wudi - the opener of the Silk Road" June 1, 2011
    - "Buddhist art of the Dunhuang Grottoes, on the Silk Road" March 2011

  • Prestige Products Distribution - Regional Brand Manager

    2009 - 2010 Manager for 5 countries in South East Asia
    • Develop and implement Marketing plan for 7 brands
    • Budget Management
    • Organise launches of new fragrances
    • Manage and implement brands' expectations

  • Friends of the Museums Singapore - Researcher and Guide

    2007 - 2012 - Guiding in English and French, Training and Evaluating new docents in Indian, South East Asian, Chinese and Muslim cultures and religions.

    - Research on "Nude in European Art"
    Guiding "Dreams and Reality: Masterpieces of Painting, Drawing and Photography from the Musée d’Orsay, Paris" September 2011 – Feb 2012

    - Research on "Beliefs system: Nature worship during Zhou, Qin and Han dynasties"
    Guiding "Terracotta Warriors: The First Emperor and His Legacy" March 2011 - 16 Oct 2011

    - Research on "African influences on Modern Art with a focus on Pablo Picasso" and guide "Congo River: Arts of Central Africa" 10 Dec 2010 - 10 Apr 2011

    - Guiding "Treasury of the World: Jewelled Arts of India in the Age of the Mughals"
    Organised by The al-Sabah Collection, Kuwait, and the Asian Civilisations Museum. 12 Feb 2010 - 27 Jun 2010

    - Research on Christian Lacroix influences for "Christian Lacroix the costumier" Organised by Centre National du Costume de Scène, Moulins, France and Artex Art Services 20 March 2009 – 7 June 2009

    - Research on Jesuits sciences and China.
    Guiding "The Kangxi Emperor: Treasures from the Forbidden City" Treasures from the Palace Museum, Beijing. 13 Mar 2009 - 28 Jun 2009

    - Guiding "Neither East Nor West: Asians in Monochrome"
    23 Oct 2008 - 01 Feb 2009

    - Guiding (including students of the French school) "Viet Nam! From Myth To Modernity" 21 May 2008 - 01 Oct 2008

    - Team Leader and Team Leader coordinator 2008-09

    - Guiding in French "On The Nalanda Trail: Buddhism in India, China and Southeast Asia" Traverse the path of Buddhism from the Silk Road across the whole of Asia. 02 Nov 2007 - 23 Mar 2008

  • CHRISTOFLE – Asia Pacific subsidiary, Shanghai (China) - Operational Marketing Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Marketing Manager for 12 countries
    Budget, information, launches of new products, events, prices calculation, media. Opening of Shanghai (China) and Bangkok (Thailand) corners.

  • MDD International – Lingerie Aubade, Shanghai (China) - Marketing Consultant

    2003 - 2003 Market survey, lingerie in China, Marketing Strategy and Marketing Plan.

  • AZZARO Perfumes (CLARINS group), Paris (France) - Direct Marketing Manager

    1997 - 2001 - Web site : plan, budget (77 Keuros), updating of French and English websites, competitors and e-commerce surveys, data basis management
    Year 2000: selective distribution survey for the European market
    - Direct Marketing Operation "Azzaro pour Homme" : strategy for a data basis of 26 000 members, plan, budget (77 Keuros), mailings

    Product Manager
    - Development of a perfumes brand "Un Monde Nouveau", customers relationship management

  • Cacharel Perfumes (L'Oreal group) - Product Manager Assistant (Internship)

    1996 - 1996 Launch Eau d'Eden, France: sampling operation and movie of the launch.

  • Chanel - Assistant Product Manager (internship)

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1993 - 1995 Market Survey
    Cosmetics tests

Formations

Réseau