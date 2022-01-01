Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elizabeth SERIN
Ajouter
Elizabeth SERIN
75011 PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Psychanalyste
- Psychanalyste
2009 - maintenant
Espace Analytique
2004 - 2022
Association AILES
- Psychologue clinicienne et psychothérapeute
1997 - 2009
Le Passage - Croix Rouge Française
- Psychologue clinicienne et psychothérapeute
1994 - 2003
Formations
Université Réné Descartes Paris V
Paris
1990 - 1993
DESS de psychologie et pathologie clinique, psychologie
Réseau
Luminitza CLAUDEPIERRE TIGIRLAS
Mehdi DEBBABI-ZOURGANI
Yvon DALLAIRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z