Elodie HOARAU

MAISONS-ALFORT

Entreprises

  • Metso France SAS - Customer Care / Africa market area

    2018 - maintenant

  • Haulotte Group - Approvisionnement projet

    2017 - 2018

  • Roux Troostwijk - Business Developer

    Bussy Saint Georges 2013 - 2015 International Commercial Department.
    The biggest industrial (online) auctioneer in Europe since 1930.

    https://www.troostwijkauctions.com/fr/

  • ERAI-K - Commerciale Export IT

    2012 - 2013 - Achat sur le marché national
    - Revente internationale
    - Expertise et valorisation financière des systèmes IT
    - Augmentation du portefeuille client
    - Suivi clientèle
    - Gestion des opérations logistiques.

  • Gioseppo (Alicante, ESPAGNE) - Chargée des exportations

    2012 - 2012 - Gestion administrative et opérationnelle des commandes
    - Suivi clientèle
    - Accompagnement des commerciaux français
    - Organisation du salon ITALMODA à Paris
    - Utilisation du programme informatique de gestion commerciale.

  • Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Miami, FL, USA) - Chargée de prospection et suivi clientèle

    2011 - 2011 - Prospection de nouveaux clients
    - Suivi commercial
    - Organisation de différents évènements.

