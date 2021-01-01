Retail
Elodie UNGARI
Elodie UNGARI
BORDEAUX
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Google Sketch´up
Microsoft Office
Métré TCE
Murs Mobiles d'Aquitaine
- Metreur / Economiste de la construction Platrerie
2014 - maintenant
Soprea
- Bureaux d'études Peinture - Revêtement de sols
2012 - 2014
IGC
- Stagiaire Bureau d'Etude TCE
2011 - 2011
Domofrance
- Secrétariat - Agence Bordeaux Sud
BORDEAUX
2010 - 2010
Eiffage Constructions
- Stagiaire Bureau d'Etudes
2009 - 2009
Lycée Cantau Cantau
Anglet
2010 - 2012
BTS ÉTUDE ET ÉCONOMIE DE LA CONSTRUCTION
Lycée Sainte Famille Saintonge
Bordeaux
2008 - 2010
Bac STI Génie Civil
