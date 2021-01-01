Menu

Elodie UNGARI

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Google Sketch´up
Microsoft Office
Métré TCE

Entreprises

  • Murs Mobiles d'Aquitaine - Metreur / Economiste de la construction Platrerie

    2014 - maintenant

  • Soprea - Bureaux d'études Peinture - Revêtement de sols

    2012 - 2014

  • IGC - Stagiaire Bureau d'Etude TCE

    2011 - 2011

  • Domofrance - Secrétariat - Agence Bordeaux Sud

    BORDEAUX 2010 - 2010

  • Eiffage Constructions - Stagiaire Bureau d'Etudes

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau