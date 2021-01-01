Eltonjohn ELTONJTD (ELTONJOHN DSOUZA)

I am a Mechanical engineer and an inventor interested primarily in Aerospace industry and consumer tech products. I will pursue my Masters in Management education from ESCP Europe starting September 2021. I am a innovation management and strategy enthusiast - I am running a startup Qolab that is a open innovation management platform. I am a visionary who seeks achievement by rocketing projects to its targets.



I am a numismatist and an amateur boxer. I relish travelling and enjoy adventure sports.