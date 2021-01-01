Emeline CHU VAN

-
Amazon
- SEU External Fulfillment Specialist
Clichy
2017 - maintenant
Amazon.fr
- Inbound New Vendor Freight Booking, Dock Clerck
Clichy
2011 - 2017
Initially totally in charge of the booking of all vendor freight deliveries at ORY1, my post changed slighty when this task has been moved to centralized team at PRG1. Then, I became the POC for all booking matters, to advise them and explain the local constraints, punctual operational issues, or to be french intermediate between them and local carriers.
My other main role was to provide Inbound forecasts (Vendor Freight and Transfer In) for the next 7 days, to complete and adjust the automated reports generated on NOC side, and report the evaluation of the dock fullness rate to estimate the need for review on Inbound volumes forecasts provided by Supply Chain for the next 13 weeks.
As Dock Clerk, my task was to insure that all unloaded goods could be correctly received, correcting manually any errors in the information given by carriers/vendors in their booking request, and to check vendor compliance to our Amazon standards, sending required informations to vendors and Retail contacts if the unloading had to be partially or totally rejected.
Laiterie Saint Denis de l'Hôtel
- Assistante Sécurité Environnement
2010 - 2011
Mise en place d'un système de management environnemental selon la norme ISO 14001 :
- Analyse des risques environnementaux
- Evaluation de la conformité règlementaire
- Cartographie des zones de danger et gestion des Fiches de Données de Sécurité
Parc Naturel Haute Sûre Forêt d'Anlier
- Chargée de mission
2009 - maintenant
Stage M2 au Parc Naturel Haute Sûre Forêt d’Anlier (Belgique), 6 mois. Contenu du stage : Projet LIFE Nature Restauration des habitats de la loutre d'Europe
- Cartographie des sites d’installation de terriers et de « havre de paix »
- Contact à l’étranger pour le choix des terriers artificiels, commande et installation des terriers
- Édition d’articles et mise en ligne d’un dossier pédagogique sur le site Internet du projet (www.loutres.eu)
Parc Zoologique de Paris
- Ethologue stagiaire
2008 - maintenant
Stage volontaire au Parc Zoologique de Paris (75), 11 semaines. Contenu du stage : aide à la gestion d’un groupe de mâles Coatis roux et d’un groupe de Babouins de Guinée
- Identification des individus
- Étude de la hiérarchie du groupe
- Traitement statistiques des données