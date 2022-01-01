Menu

Emilie ROUCHEZ

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Rédaction d'actes juridiques
Contentieux
Conseil juridique

Entreprises

  • CABINET 8 OCTOBRE - Corporate Legal Counsel

    2018 - maintenant

  • Newrest - Legal Counsel - PA to Vice President

    Toulouse 2015 - 2018

  • Teleperformance France - Customer Service Advisor - Community Manager

    Asnières sur Seine 2014 - 2015

  • Simmons Simmons - Document Review Paralegal

    Londres 2013 - 2013

  • Integreon - Bi-lingual Paralegal

    2013 - 2013

  • Cabinet ROUMAGNAC - Junior Lawyer

    2011 - 2012

  • Cabinet Djammen Nzepa - Trainee Lawyer

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Université Toulouse 1 Capitole

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Master 2

  • Ecole Des Avocats Sud-Ouest Pyrénées (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Certificat d'Aptitude à la Profession d'Avocat (CAPA)

Réseau

