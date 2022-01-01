Retail
Emilie ROUCHEZ
Emilie ROUCHEZ
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Rédaction d'actes juridiques
Contentieux
Conseil juridique
Entreprises
CABINET 8 OCTOBRE
- Corporate Legal Counsel
2018 - maintenant
Newrest
- Legal Counsel - PA to Vice President
Toulouse
2015 - 2018
Teleperformance France
- Customer Service Advisor - Community Manager
Asnières sur Seine
2014 - 2015
Simmons Simmons
- Document Review Paralegal
Londres
2013 - 2013
Integreon
- Bi-lingual Paralegal
2013 - 2013
Cabinet ROUMAGNAC
- Junior Lawyer
2011 - 2012
Cabinet Djammen Nzepa
- Trainee Lawyer
2010 - 2010
Formations
Université Toulouse 1 Capitole
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
Master 2
Ecole Des Avocats Sud-Ouest Pyrénées (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
Certificat d'Aptitude à la Profession d'Avocat (CAPA)
Réseau
Anne SANNIER
Cécilia LAYBAX
Coralie MARIN
Jade ROQUEFORT
Lise RUMEBE
Pauline DI SANTO
Pierrick COUSIN
Tyson PAINTER
Vincent VIMINI
