Emmanuel CHAMBON

I'm a student at Epitech Bordeaux, a french IT school.

I always loved technology and now I want to make my passion my business.

Self-governing and hard-worker I'd like to join an innovative company.



Je suis étudiant à Epitech Bordeaux, une école d'informatique française.

J'ai toujours aimé les technologies et j'aimerais faire de ma passion mon travail.

Autonome et travailleur j'aimerais rejoindre une entreprise innovante.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

C

Linux

CSS 3

HTML 5

GNU/Linux