Emmanuel EMMANUEL DARAH (DARAH)

QUIMPER

En résumé

Recherche ASAP à proposer ses services de : DSI/RSI ; Responsable Infrastructures et/ou de production ...

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Virtualisation
Systèmes d'information
Négociation contrats
Infrastructure informatique
Direction générale
MOA/MOE
Gestion de projets
Middleware
Architecture Système
Management
Linux
VMware
UNIX Open BSD
Microsoft Windows NT
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
Microsoft Office
Microsoft DOS
Linux Red Hat
Linux Mandrake
Linux Debian
HP Hardware
Cisco Switches/Routers
VoIP (Voice over IP)
UML/OMT
SAN
Produits Symantec
PBX
Oracle
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Merise Methodology
Mac OS X
MATERIELS DELL
Legato Networker
ITIL
IPX
IP
IBM AS400 Hardware
HP-UX
Fortinet
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dell Server Hardware
Audit
Alcatel
Active Directory
ASAP methodology
AFP
Mac OS

Entreprises

  • Proserve Dasri - DSI Adjoint

    2018 - 2018 Assistant du DSi

  • Agitel - Responsable Technique Systèmes et Réseaux

    2018 - 2018

  • ABC SYSTEMES ET FORMATION - Chef de Projet Technique

    Malakoff 2016 - 2017

  • Ville de Pontoise - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    2013 - 2015 Mairie de Pontoise - Pontoise

  • Groupe Humanis - Directeur de Division/ Manager de Transition / Responsable de Production

    2012 - 2013

  • SISTEER - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information (DSIO-CIO)

    2007 - 2012

  • Médicis Alternance - Responsable du Système d'Information

    2003 - 2006

  • EFFICOM - Responsable Informatique & Adjoint de Direction

    2001 - 2003

  • MAISON DES ASSOCIATIONS DE PONTOISE - Directeur d'Établissement & Responsable Informatique

    1997 - 2000

  • Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi, de la Formation Professionnelle et du Dialogue Social - Chargé de Mission

    Paris 1989 - 1995

  • PARISMEDICA S.A. - Adjoint Responsable du parc informatique

    1988 - 1989

  • DIVERS - DIVERS

    1981 - 1987

Formations

Réseau