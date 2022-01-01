Menu

Emmanuel MÉRIAUX

VARSOVIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Approche directe
Ressources humaines
Gestion des ressources humaines
Technical sourcing
RPO
Executive search

Entreprises

  • Signify - Talent Acquisition Consultant

    2019 - maintenant

  • Signify - Sourcing Specialist

    Suresnes 2018 - 2019

  • Ecofoot.fr - Rédacteur contributeur

    2016 - 2017

  • Siemens - Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

    Saint-Denis 2014 - 2018

  • Korn Ferry Futurestep - EMEA Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

    2014 - 2018 With 39 offices across 20 countries, Futurestep is the global industry leader in high impact recruitment solutions. As part of the Korn Ferry International organization, Futurestep provides its employees with a truly global opportunity to work with the best clients, and the best tools, technologies and expertise in the industry.

    Activities:
    * Direct contact with the Clients (Hiring Managers, Recruiters)
    * Definition of the profiles needed for the role through a briefing call: from entry level (Technicians, Graduate Programs...) to senior roles (Project Manager, Department Manager, Director...)
    * Technical sourcing: research of passive candidates with different tools/methods (Professional Networks, Job Boards, Cold Calling, Social Networks...)
    * Treatment of active candidates via differents Recruitment Softwares / Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) such as 4Success, Taleo, Loop, Avature...
    * Interview of the preselected candidates
    * Talent Pipelining
    * Market mapping

    Clients supported:
    - Siemens (France)
    - MSD (France, Portugal, Spain, UK, Germany)
    - Vodafone (UK)
    - Mondelez (France, UK, Spain, Italy)
    - Tyco (France, Netherland)
    - Wabco (Poland, France)
    - Rolls Royce (UK)

    Industries covered:
    - Energy/Power
    - Transportation
    - Healthcare
    - FMCG
    - Telecommunication
    - Security

  • MedPharm Group - Recruitment Consultant

    2014 - 2014

  • Rowlands International - Recruitment Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Réalisation complète de processus de Recrutement pour des clients de divers secteurs tels la Finance, l'IT, la Comptabilité, l'Industrie...

    * Contact direct avec les Clients
    * Contact direct avec les Candidats
    * Publication de Descriptifs de Postes
    * Recherche de CVs
    * Recherche active de Candidats
    * Entretiens téléphoniques
    * Entretiens physiques
    * Vérifications de Parcours & Prise de Références

