Emmanuel MÉRIAUX

2014 - 2018With 39 offices across 20 countries, Futurestep is the global industry leader in high impact recruitment solutions. As part of the Korn Ferry International organization, Futurestep provides its employees with a truly global opportunity to work with the best clients, and the best tools, technologies and expertise in the industry.
Activities:
* Direct contact with the Clients (Hiring Managers, Recruiters)
* Definition of the profiles needed for the role through a briefing call: from entry level (Technicians, Graduate Programs...) to senior roles (Project Manager, Department Manager, Director...)
* Technical sourcing: research of passive candidates with different tools/methods (Professional Networks, Job Boards, Cold Calling, Social Networks...)
* Treatment of active candidates via differents Recruitment Softwares / Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) such as 4Success, Taleo, Loop, Avature...
* Interview of the preselected candidates
* Talent Pipelining
* Market mapping
2013 - 2013Réalisation complète de processus de Recrutement pour des clients de divers secteurs tels la Finance, l'IT, la Comptabilité, l'Industrie...
* Contact direct avec les Clients
* Contact direct avec les Candidats
* Publication de Descriptifs de Postes
* Recherche de CVs
* Recherche active de Candidats
* Entretiens téléphoniques
* Entretiens physiques
* Vérifications de Parcours & Prise de Références
Formations
Akademia Leona Koźmińskiego W Warszawie (Varsovie)