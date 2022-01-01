Emmanuel PASQUIER

I am a recent graduate from ESSEC Business School. I have a Master degree with a major in finance and 2 years of work experience in TS, Private Equity and Investment Banking with market leading players. I am a team player, with a strong analytical personality and great attention to details.



Mes compétences :

company valuation analysis

Visual Basic for Applications

Private Equity

Origination

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Financial Statements

Financial Modelling

Financial Management

ART