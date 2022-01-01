Emmanuel PASQUIER

Menu

I am a recent graduate from ESSEC Business School. I have a Master degree with a major in finance and 2 years of work experience in TS, Private Equity and Investment Banking with market leading players. I am a team player, with a strong analytical personality and great attention to details.

Mes compétences :
company valuation analysis
Visual Basic for Applications
Private Equity
Origination
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Financial Statements
Financial Modelling
Financial Management
  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Analyst LBO and Project Finance

    Montrouge 2014 - 2015 * Worked on the full scope of Debt Product, from Debt Origination to Syndication and Distribution ;
    * Worked on financial models: debt structuration and company valuation analysis ;
    * Assisted in the preparation of credit application, deal and investment memos ;
    * Worked on wide range of debt products (TLA/TLB, RCF, Mezzanine, EURPP/USPP, HY Bonds) for PPP (Gas and Transport), Infrastructure (Ports and Roads), Consumer Goods, and Media deals

  • KPMG Advisory - Analyst Transaction Services

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2013 * Redacted Vendor Due Diligences (Project Esmeralda: Gas provider) ;
    * Detailed analyses on Financial Statements (Project Camelia: Catering) ;
    * Worked on the buy side with Private Equity funds (Project CBB: Medical industry supplier)

  • AXA Private Equity - Junior Product Manager & Client Servicing Officer

    2012 - 2012 * Sourced investors, redacted internal memoranda on prospects, market mapped
    potential investors and answered to RFPs
    * Marketed funds, participated to the elaboration of the marketing and legal sets of the funds raised (AXA LBO Fund V, AXA Private Debt III, AXA Infrastructure Fund III, AXA Early Secondary Fund V)
    * Reported to LPs, computed financial performance indicators on clients` portfolios

  • Air Liquide - Junior Financial Controller

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • ESSEC Business School

    Cergy Pontoise 2010 - 2015 Master of Sciences in Finance and Management

  • Essec (Versailles)

    Versailles 2010 - 2011

  • Lycée Notre Dame Du Grandchamp

    Versailles 2008 - 2010 CPGE - ECS

    Two year undergraduate program in Liberal Arts preparing for the National Competitive Entrance to Graduate Business Schools

