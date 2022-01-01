Emmanuel PASQUIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Versailles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am a recent graduate from ESSEC Business School. I have a Master degree with a major in finance and 2 years of work experience in TS, Private Equity and Investment Banking with market leading players. I am a team player, with a strong analytical personality and great attention to details.
Mes compétences :
company valuation analysis
Visual Basic for Applications
Private Equity
Origination
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Financial Statements
Financial Modelling
Financial Management
ART