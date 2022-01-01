Emmanuel SEROT ALMERAS

-
Groupe SEB
- General Manager - Turkey
Vernon
2016 - maintenant
Groupe SEB
- VP Marketing - India
Vernon
2012 - 2015
Groupe SEB
- VP Business Development
Vernon
2010 - 2012
Groupe SEB
- Marketing Director - USA
Vernon
2008 - 2010
Groupe SEB
- International Product Manager
Vernon
2005 - 2008
Groupe SEB
- International Market Manager
Vernon
2004 - 2005
Groupe Danone
- Senior Product Manager
PARIS
2000 - 2004
L'Oréal
- Product Manager
PARIS
1998 - 2000
L'Oréal
- Sales Representative
PARIS
1997 - 1998
Groupe SEB
- Assistant Product Manager - Canada
Vernon
1996 - 1997