Menu

Emmanuel SEROT ALMERAS

Vernon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe SEB - General Manager - Turkey

    Vernon 2016 - maintenant

  • Groupe SEB - VP Marketing - India

    Vernon 2012 - 2015

  • Groupe SEB - VP Business Development

    Vernon 2010 - 2012

  • Groupe SEB - Marketing Director - USA

    Vernon 2008 - 2010

  • Groupe SEB - International Product Manager

    Vernon 2005 - 2008

  • Groupe SEB - International Market Manager

    Vernon 2004 - 2005

  • Groupe Danone - Senior Product Manager

    PARIS 2000 - 2004

  • L'Oréal - Product Manager

    PARIS 1998 - 2000

  • L'Oréal - Sales Representative

    PARIS 1997 - 1998

  • Groupe SEB - Assistant Product Manager - Canada

    Vernon 1996 - 1997

Formations

Réseau