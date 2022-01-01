Menu

Emmanuel SICARD

Toussus-le-Noble

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montigny-le-Bretonneux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Aquablue E-liquide - Fondateur

    Toussus-le-Noble 2014 - maintenant

  • ID Logistics - Network Manager / Danone Waters

    Cavaillon 2014 - 2014

  • Picard Surgelés - Responsable des Plates-Formes de Distribution

    2012 - 2014

  • Bouygues Telecom - Responsable national Supply Chain

    Meudon 2008 - 2012

  • Bouygues Telecom - Responsable national Logistique

    Meudon 2003 - 2008

  • Agility Logistics - Directeur d'Agence et de Plate-Forme Logistique

    Sulaibiya 2000 - 2003

  • AVAYA France - Logistics Manager France

    1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau