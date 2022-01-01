Emmanuel SICARD

-
Aquablue E-liquide
- Fondateur
Toussus-le-Noble
2014 - maintenant
-
ID Logistics
- Network Manager / Danone Waters
Cavaillon
2014 - 2014
-
Picard Surgelés
- Responsable des Plates-Formes de Distribution
2012 - 2014
-
Bouygues Telecom
- Responsable national Supply Chain
Meudon
2008 - 2012
-
Bouygues Telecom
- Responsable national Logistique
Meudon
2003 - 2008
-
Agility Logistics
- Directeur d'Agence et de Plate-Forme Logistique
Sulaibiya
2000 - 2003
-
AVAYA France
- Logistics Manager France
1998 - 2000