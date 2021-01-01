Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emre ZEKI (EMRE)
Emre ZEKI (EMRE)
Vincecorp Investment Company
Investment Broker
Bahrain
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
I'm an Investment Broker
Entreprises
Vincecorp Investment Company
- Investment Broker
Finance | Bahrain
2020 - maintenant
My missions here is to ensure I become part of my clients business success story.
Formations
Ivncecorp Investment Company
Bahrain
2020 - maintenant
My mission is to ensure I become part of my clients business success story
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel