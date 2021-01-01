Enterprises VARUN

Varun Enterprises is one of leading manufacturer and exporters of all kind of Mild Steel, Non Alloy Steel and Alloy Steel High Tensile Fasteners which are used as safety components. We excel in matching quality and price to client. We give edge cutting solution for specific requirements. Varun Enterprises has one manufacturing Facility and large semi finishing facilities at some locations in Ludhiana.



Product Range



As Indian manufacturers & eporters varun enterprises are dealing in various fastener products range like High Tensile Bolts, High Tensile Precision Nuts, MS Steel Washers (Plain Washers / Flat Washers), Railway Fasteners, Road Crash Barrier Fasteners, Anchor Foundation Bolts, Structural Bolts, Hot Forged Eye Bolts, T-Bolts, J-Bolts, U-Bolts, Threaded Rods & Bars, Coil Rods & Bars, Hex Nuts, Eye Bolts, Hexagonal Bolt & Nut, Thread Studs, Forged Fasteners and customized forging components etc. as per customers requirements or drawings.



Varun Fasteners is Ludhiana, Punjab Based Company, specializes in the manufacturing of Mild Steel and High Tensile Hex Bolts, Hex Screw, Hex Nuts, Studs, Fully Threaded Rods, Carbon Steel Thread Bars, Coil Rod / Tie Rods, Tailor Made Items as per Drawings / Specification Special Bolts for a wide range of applications in the Oil, Petrochemical, Power, Thermal Power, Heavy and Light Industries. Also used in Railways, Automobile Industries, Chemicals, Fertilizer, Cement & Refineries etc.



Youtube Link:

https://youtu.be/KK5DFNwChDU



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Landline Phone

+91- 161 5027793



Mobile

+91 9592381900

+91 8013999990



Email Id

varunenterprisesb7@gmail.com

varun@varunfasteners.com

sales@varunfasteners.com



Website

http://www.varunfasteners.com



Works & Office Address

VARUN ENTERPRISES

536/34A/1, Near Kharey kanda

EASTMAN chowk, Sua road,

Giaspura LUDHIANA 141010

Punjab ( INDIA )



Varun Enterprises has established vast infrastructural facility. Well-equipped with the latest technologies, our infrastructure is segregated into different units such as raw material, forgings, production, stamping, thread rolling, heat treatment, quality testing, warehousing, packaging etc. Our production unit leverages on technological advancements that make our production process smooth and hassle free.



we export High Tensile Fasteners Bolts Nuts Washers Anchor Fasteners Threaded Rods, Thread Bars, Coil Rods, Studs, Forging Fasteners to Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, ahrain, Cyprus,Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso ,Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe



Export Market

Varun Enterprises are the manufacturers of fastener products for the industries like Oil, Petrochemical, Power, Thermal Power, Heavy and Light Industries. Also used in Railways, Automobile Industries, Chemicals, Fertilizer, Cement & Refineries. We even produce forgings for other forge shops both domestically and internationally.



Our products Range includes Nuts, Bolts, Washers, Eye Bolts, Anchor Foundation Bolts, L-Bolts, U-Bolts, Threaded Rods, Thread Studs, Forging Components etc.



We are exporting our products to following countries:

USA, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands, United Kingdom (U.K.), Spain, France, Belgium, Italy, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Argentina, UAE, Australia & Many More..