Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Eric BRANDY
Ajouter
Eric BRANDY
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Architecture SI
Négociation commerciale
Entreprises
ECONOCOM
- IAV Infrastructure
Puteaux
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Vente
St Germain En Laye
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Christophe SALMAS
Cyril GASSET
Jean-Claude LEPERS
Marion RICHARD
Naïma TEFAL
Patrick BADOL
Patrick MEYRIER
Philippe CACHON
Philippe GOULLIOUD
Xavier CHARPENTIER