Eric CHANSIGAUD

Since 1999, my career path allowed me to spread out my skills in multidisciplinary domains: biological sciences; quality management and audit; biomedical, environmental, and research labs.

What is a good quality manager? He is an accelerator of cost savings, a facilitator of internal relationships, a promoter of continuous progress. In my opinion, a quality manager must be open-minded, he must know enough about the technicality of his product and be enough naive to let the solutions come from real actors of the progress of the company, the employees. The quality brings efficiency, speed, and longevity to a company if its forgotten by its users.

For every company, finding the quality manager who suits it and who lasts for a long time, represents a real challenge.