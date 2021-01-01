Eric CHANSIGAUD

Menu

Since 1999, my career path allowed me to spread out my skills in multidisciplinary domains: biological sciences; quality management and audit; biomedical, environmental, and research labs.
What is a good quality manager? He is an accelerator of cost savings, a facilitator of internal relationships, a promoter of continuous progress. In my opinion, a quality manager must be open-minded, he must know enough about the technicality of his product and be enough naive to let the solutions come from real actors of the progress of the company, the employees. The quality brings efficiency, speed, and longevity to a company if its forgotten by its users.
For every company, finding the quality manager who suits it and who lasts for a long time, represents a real challenge.

  • IMMR - Quality Unit Manager, Radiation Safety Officer

    Paris (75000) 2015 - maintenant IMMR is a research center specialized in GLP-FDA and GLP-OECD preclinical surgical studies for in vitro medical device testing, R&D compliance studies, histopathology, surgery training, and FDA submissions.
    Main functions:
    - Develop and monitor the quality management system to keep it compliant with the FDA GLP (21CFR58), the OECD GLP (ENV/MC/CHEM(98)17), the AAALAC (Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care) certification, and the GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) certification
    - Ensure that the regulatory studies comply with relevant laws, policies, and regulations
    - Perform inspections (audits of GLP studies, raw data, providers, internal process audits, pharmacovigilance, ...), and traceability control throughout the studies
    - Manage metrology and maintaining compliance of laboratory equipment
    - Manage X-ray/radiation safety and Health/Safety procedures
    - Archive management
    - Train the personnel in quality (GLP), x-ray, risks and safety.

  • Groups of Med Labs: Biolab-SLB-JSB & iLabPACA - Quality Manager, Quality Auditor

    Toulon (83000) 2010 - 2015 Quality assurance management and internal audits, supervision of metrology and microbiological analysis.

  • Laboratoire d'analyses Bacter-Environnement - Associate Director, Technical and Quality Manager

    Cannes (06150) 2005 - 2010 Associate Director of BACTER-ENVIRONNEMENT LAB until its sale in October 2010 to an international lab group. My lab was ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standards certified and specialized in environmental microbiological analyzes, in HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) audits, and in OHSAS (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series) audits.

  • LABM de Puget - Quality Assurance Specialist

    Puget-sur-Argens (83480) 2003 - 2005 Implementation (in one lab of the Group) of the quality management system (ISO 15189 standard). Management of metrology. Deployment of health and safety procedures. Supervision of the microbiology department.

  • French Army - Scientific Researcher, Quality apprentice

    Toulon (83000) 2000 - 2002 Research topic: implication of the low-affinity immunoglobulin-E receptor in rheumatoid arthritis (specialization in immunology, molecular biology, and genetics). Training in the principles of quality management in biomedical research.

  • SAPEUR POMPIER - Volunteer Fireman and Paramedics (part-time job during my university studies)

    Saint-Raphaël (24160) 1993 - 1999 Rescue and lifeguard diploma. Training certificate in CBRN (chemical, bacteriological, radiological, nuclear) risks. Maritime navigation license (boat license).

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 1992 - maintenant Continuing education:
    - Implementation of safety procedures in laboratories involving Genetically Modified Organisms (2021)
    - Specific requirements and accurate applications of OECD GLP (2020)
    - Implementation of the professional risk assessment document (2020)
    - Radiation Safety Officer, radioactive sources, X-ray generators, particle accelerators (2018)
    - Proper use of antiseptics, disinfectants, and antibiotics in pharmaceutical industries (2007)
    - Conduct of quality audits (2007)
    - HACCP method (2006)
    - ISO 17025 standard (2005)
    - ISO 9001 standard (2005)
    - ISO 15189 standard (2003)

    University education:
    - MSc in Quality engineering in health systems (Faculty of Pharmacy, Marseille, 2006).
    - Researcher degree in immunology (Army Health Service, 2002)
    - MSc in Molecular Biology and Immunology (UNSA, 1998)
    - Graduate certificates in Bioethics (1995), Biochemistry (1996), Bacteriology (1997), Toxicology (1997), Pharmacology (1998), Neurobiology (1998).