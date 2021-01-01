Menu

Eric CHOMARAT

PARIS

En résumé

International Business Development

Consolidate or reinforce brand's image through gain of market share; global view; and PR skills.

Sales result oriented with sense of detail

Regions : Europe / CIS Countries / Americas (North, Central & South) / Middle East & Africa

Specialties: Watch, Jewelry, Luxury Goods & Formula 1

Dual Proffesionnal Experiences: Sales & Marketing

    2020 - maintenant

  • Groupe GL (Bijoux GL / Bijoux Altesse) - AREA EXPORT MANAGER

    2003 - 2010 GROUPE GL - Paris - RESPONSABLE DE ZONE EXPORT – Créateur et producteur de bijoux et montres (CA 90 M€)
    Europe de l’Est et du Sud, Ex URSS (2003-2008) / Moyen Orient, Maghreb, Afrique du Sud (2005-2008). Agent commercial Amérique du Nord et Amérique Latine (2008-2010).

  • Xerox (Photocopieurs) - ATTACHE COMMERCIAL

    2002 - 2003 XEROX - Paris - COMMERCIAL - Solutions de gestion d’impressions

  • Carrefour DG / @Carrefour - RESPONSABLE COORDINATION MKT e-Business

    2000 - 2002

