éric LANGLAIS
éric LANGLAIS
chef de projet informatique
Frans Bonhomme
chef de projet informatique
Joué-lès-Tours
Pas de description
Entreprises
Frans Bonhomme
- Chef de projet informatique
Informatique | Joué-lès-Tours (37300)
2015 - maintenant
Frans Bonhomme
- Analyste programmeur
Informatique | Joué-lès-Tours (37300)
2011 - 2015
Formations
Cnam
Tours (37000)
2011 - 2018
Obtention du diplôme de concepteur en architecture informatique (BAC +4)
Cnam
Le Mans (72000)
2010 - 2011
Obtention du diplôme d'analyste-programmeur (BAC+2)
Pas de contact professionnel