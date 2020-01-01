Menu

Erik WESSEL

Paris

En résumé

I have 15 years of experience in the Software Engineering industry in fields as various as ERP, networking and security, semiconductors, web applications, research.

My expertise spans from software design and development, software architecture, technical leading, especially in the Java world, to technical project management and Scrum methodology, in an international context.

Mes compétences :
Java EE
Java

Entreprises

  • Deltek - Senior Principal Software Architect

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Leading global provider of ERP solutions for government, professional services firms and other project- and people-based businesses

    • Member of Technology Team of flagship product Maconomy
    • Responsible for development of the Maconomy Extender
    • Scrum master
    • International team

    Technical environment: Java 8, REST, Eclipse RCP, OSGi, Maven, Jenkins, Docker, Perforce, Scala, DSLs, Git Flow, SSH
    Methodology: Scrum/SAFe

  • Deltek - Principal Software Engineer

    Paris 2016 - 2019

  • UBIqube Solutions - Senior R&D Engineer

    2011 - 2015 Network and Security Service and Device Management Software vendor

    • Design, development of Web portal and APIs
    • Technical project management, customer relationship and followup
    • Scrum master
    • English speaking, international team and customers

    Technical environment: Java, Java EE, ZK framework, JBoss, Wildfly, Tomcat, Oracle, Maven, SVN, Hudson
    Methodology: Scrum

  • Kelkoo - Senior Software Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2011 (As contractor through Objet Direct)
    Web shopping search engine covering around 20 countries

    • Technical leader, design, development on the Web service platform between marketplace and international teams, dedicated to offer searching and merchant catalog
    • Scrum team

    Technical environment: Java, Java EE, Tomcat, Spring, Jersey (REST), Maven, SVN, Hudson, TDD
    Methodology: Scrum

  • Viseo - IT Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011

  • Stmicroelectronics - Technical Leader

    Montrouge 2008 - 2010 (As contractor through Teamlog)
    Crolles 200 Productivity Program: Increasing productivity of 200mm semiconductor fabrication plant

    • Technical leader, design, development on RFID project: lot tracking through RFID tags
    • Defining architecture and detailed specifications, in relation with the functional owners and the RFID solution vendor

    Technical environment: SOA, TIBCO BW, TIBCO EMS, TIBCO RV, TIBCO GI, Java, J2EE, Oracle, MES, CVS, RFID

  • HP - Technical Leader

    Courtaboeuf 2006 - 2008 (As contractor through Teamlog)
    12” Common Project (12CP): Led by HP for STMicroelectronics, the program aims to develop and deploy applications for Crolles2 semiconductor fabrication plant

    • Technical leader, development of applications interacting with the factory systems
    • Defining detailed specifications, in relation with functional owners, architects and technical leaders from other systems, leading a team of 5 developers
    • International team: 120+ peoples, working language: English

    Technical environment: SOA, Java, J2EE, JBoss, Struts, JSP, Ajax, SQL, Oracle, TIBCO RV, ClearCase

  • Kayentis - Technical Consultant

    2006 - 2006 (As contractor through Teamlog)
    Digital-Pen-based SaaS solution providing data collection and processing

    • Technical leader, development of business applications using the digital pen (production tracking, clinical studies)

    Technical environment: Java, J2EE, JSP, Servlets, Tomcat, Axis, Hibernate, SVN

  • Orange - Software Developer

    Paris 2005 - 2006 (As contractor through Teamlog)
    R&D division on Telecom and Internet solutions dedicated to medical purposes

    • Development, support on a remote audio&video home medical support project

    Technical environment: Java platform, SVN

  • Teamlog - IT Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2010

  • INRIA - Software Engineer

    Le Chesnay 2002 - 2004 HELIX, research lab dedicated to bioinformatics

    • Design, development on application for functional annotation or reannotation for bacterial genomes

    Technical environment: Java, Ant, CVS, Design Pattern, Eclipse

