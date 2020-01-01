Erik WESSEL

-
Deltek
- Senior Principal Software Architect
Paris
2019 - maintenant
Leading global provider of ERP solutions for government, professional services firms and other project- and people-based businesses
• Member of Technology Team of flagship product Maconomy
• Responsible for development of the Maconomy Extender
• Scrum master
• International team
Technical environment: Java 8, REST, Eclipse RCP, OSGi, Maven, Jenkins, Docker, Perforce, Scala, DSLs, Git Flow, SSH
Methodology: Scrum/SAFe
-
Deltek
- Principal Software Engineer
Paris
2016 - 2019
-
UBIqube Solutions
- Senior R&D Engineer
2011 - 2015
Network and Security Service and Device Management Software vendor
• Design, development of Web portal and APIs
• Technical project management, customer relationship and followup
• Scrum master
• English speaking, international team and customers
Technical environment: Java, Java EE, ZK framework, JBoss, Wildfly, Tomcat, Oracle, Maven, SVN, Hudson
Methodology: Scrum
-
Kelkoo
- Senior Software Engineer
Paris
2010 - 2011
(As contractor through Objet Direct)
Web shopping search engine covering around 20 countries
• Technical leader, design, development on the Web service platform between marketplace and international teams, dedicated to offer searching and merchant catalog
• Scrum team
Technical environment: Java, Java EE, Tomcat, Spring, Jersey (REST), Maven, SVN, Hudson, TDD
Methodology: Scrum
-
Viseo
- IT Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2011
-
Stmicroelectronics
- Technical Leader
Montrouge
2008 - 2010
(As contractor through Teamlog)
Crolles 200 Productivity Program: Increasing productivity of 200mm semiconductor fabrication plant
• Technical leader, design, development on RFID project: lot tracking through RFID tags
• Defining architecture and detailed specifications, in relation with the functional owners and the RFID solution vendor
Technical environment: SOA, TIBCO BW, TIBCO EMS, TIBCO RV, TIBCO GI, Java, J2EE, Oracle, MES, CVS, RFID
-
HP
- Technical Leader
Courtaboeuf
2006 - 2008
(As contractor through Teamlog)
12” Common Project (12CP): Led by HP for STMicroelectronics, the program aims to develop and deploy applications for Crolles2 semiconductor fabrication plant
• Technical leader, development of applications interacting with the factory systems
• Defining detailed specifications, in relation with functional owners, architects and technical leaders from other systems, leading a team of 5 developers
• International team: 120+ peoples, working language: English
Technical environment: SOA, Java, J2EE, JBoss, Struts, JSP, Ajax, SQL, Oracle, TIBCO RV, ClearCase
-
Kayentis
- Technical Consultant
2006 - 2006
(As contractor through Teamlog)
Digital-Pen-based SaaS solution providing data collection and processing
• Technical leader, development of business applications using the digital pen (production tracking, clinical studies)
Technical environment: Java, J2EE, JSP, Servlets, Tomcat, Axis, Hibernate, SVN
-
Orange
- Software Developer
Paris
2005 - 2006
(As contractor through Teamlog)
R&D division on Telecom and Internet solutions dedicated to medical purposes
• Development, support on a remote audio&video home medical support project
Technical environment: Java platform, SVN
-
Teamlog
- IT Consultant
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2010
-
INRIA
- Software Engineer
Le Chesnay
2002 - 2004
HELIX, research lab dedicated to bioinformatics
• Design, development on application for functional annotation or reannotation for bacterial genomes
Technical environment: Java, Ant, CVS, Design Pattern, Eclipse