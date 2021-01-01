Erika RABEMANANTSOA

-
Presidency of Madagascar
- Head of pole in charge of Madagascar's Modernization Projects
2019 - maintenant
-
Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MinAE)
- Inspector in charge of facilitation and advice, responsible for multi- sector economic activities
2018 - 2019
-
Primature of Madagascar
- Permanent Technical Advisor in charge of the Civil Protection/ MILITARY CABINET
2015 - 2018
-
MISI Development
- Director of technological Optimisation and innovation
2015 - 2018
-
ISTS.CARO (INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL WORK / CENTRE SUPPORT AND RESOURCES FOR NGOS)
- Consulting
2014 - 2014
• Provide support and resources to the Association or NGOs on the technical and institutional activities
• Supports mutual aid and solidarity between associations and NGOs
• Trainer CARO
-
NGO MADAGASCAR ALZHEIMER
- Consulting
2014 - 2014
Development of a project in its whole (logical Setting, financial survey, technical survey)
Inscription of the organism in the Commission European on line data base PADOR
-
National Assembly
- Technical Advisor at the Vice President of the National Assembly
2014 - 2014
-
• Promoting entrepreneurship and employment for youth and women youth for sustainable development an
- Consultant
2013 - 2013
Development of a guide for the assessment and monitoring for livelihood impacts with communities around protected areas and evaluation of the projects for the four projects, in both axes CAZ and COFAV
• NODE Program
• PACTES OF CONSERVATION Program
• TAMS Project
• TOKANTRANO SALAMA Project
-
AJDM " Youth Association for the Development of Madagascar "
- Vice president
2013 - 2018
• Promoting entrepreneurship and employment for youth and women youth for sustainable development and promote partnerships with agencies and local authorities / private sectors.
• Ensure that all activities of the association contributes to the development of Madagascar in the economic, social and cultural issues in a spirit of solidarity;
• Ensure implemented for the protection, conservation and enhancement of cultural and historical heritage;
• Assist the education, awareness and facilitation of the population for the preservation of the integrity of the environment and public health and education.
• Assure association execution activities in works of charity and assistance
• Ensure communication and negotiation between individuals and / or legal , private and / or public, national and international organizations and agencies
-
DMSA, (Sheritt, Sumitomo, SNC Lavalin, Kores)
- Master Planner Logistic)
2011 - 2013
• Planning and following up the entire order situation in terms of arrival date.
• Following up the movement of the materials and update in the ERP system BAAN
• Assure the distribution for Transport order and transit corresponding for each area coordinator in BAAN
• Following up the critical order and up dated the information’s to the Big Manager
• Optimize BAAN utilization for predict the orders supposed to be ready from Suppliers/in transit for 10 coming days for coordinator following up.
• Provide a KPI report for transport logistic weekly update to the Logistic superintendent.
• Liaison with other disciplines with respect to materials and equipment items to ensure on-time deliveries;
• Coordinate and expedite the delivery of merchandise, equipment and supplies within a company so that schedule may be followed.
• Work closely with Materials Controllers regarding receipts at project warehouse and ensure the update in the portal system.
• Confer with supervisors or other personnel to assess progress and discuss needed changes.
• Examine documents, materials, or products and monitor work processes to assess completeness, accuracy, and conformance.
• Review documents, such as production schedules, work orders, or staffing tables, to determine personnel or materials requirements or material priorities.
• Confer with establishment personnel, vendors, or customers to coordinate production or shipping activities and to resolve complaints and eliminate delays.
-
DYNATEC MADAGASCAR S.A (Sherritt International)
- TURN OVER COORDINATOR
2010 - 2011
• Signing-of for the final documents contract award.
• Represent the company owner for provisional acceptance of all constructions.
• Ensure that the construction follow strictly the terms of the contracts established.
• Assign tips for classic or extra work on contracts according to the schedules provided
• Participate in meetings for the construction or planning to ensure the execution of provisional acceptance or technique.
• Providing KPI (Key Performance Indicator) weekly report to the TOP Manager
• Review, verify and validate the documents final contract award from the contractor both administrative, technical or specific.
• Coordinates the update of he database for the project into the WMS (Work Management System).
• Manage the department with administrative services and coordination of all activities
• Coordinating and ensuring attendance of participants during the field visit, inspect areas prior to the execution, comment on the work or assign the work to be redone.
• Inspect the control (QA / QC) is performed by the contractor.
• Ensure the file transfer final documentation center and update the database.
-
HFHMg (Habitat For Humanity Madagascar)
- PROJECT MANAGER
2009 - 2009
• Ensure contracting with outside Construction Company.
• Main responsibility and monitoring of all project construction (home, road, infrastructure, bridge.....)
• Ensures the development of project strategies,
• Accountable for administration and management, plans and coordinates project activities as a whole, respect of the policies of the NGOS.
• Provides and coordinates relations with local, regional and national and the ministries concerned
• Promotion of partnership relations with other NGOs, private national and international
• Develop quarterly reports, annual and semi-annual report and the final level of donor
• Supports, advises, encourages and guides the staff to carry out their tasks
• Organizes and Administrative Committee proposes measures to support activities
• Oversees and ensures the smooth operations of each component according to predetermined plan.
• Ensures the annual work plans and quarterly
• Provides and prepares budgets for implementation and operation
• Provides strategies for sustaining the project and the financial and managerial autonomy of each association
• Organizes and ensures HFHMg with the implementation of final and mid-term evaluations.
-
ADRA / SMART PROJECT (Adventist Development and Relief Agency)
- PROJECT DIRECTOR ASSISTANT
2007 - 2009
• Development and implementation of the AW P
• Management Responsibilities
• Conduct accurate needs analysis, solve problems, assess technical capabilities, strategic planning, build & motivate teams, and manage projects development team and ability to conduct accurate needs analysis.
• Coordinates and oversees all project activities (65 agricultural associations and associations crafts 10)
• Planning and reporting (weekly, monthly, and quarterly) as the project schedule.
• Data collection, processing, analysis and follow-up evaluation by SPSS
• Host dialog local audience: Education - Entertainment - Support and Supervision of project beneficiaries on IEC / BCC (Information Education Communication and Communication for Behavior Change)
• Supervises the activities of community workers (5 Technician Agriculture, 1 craft and 1 health)
• Development of TORs for consultants and monitor the performance of their task
-
OMEF / MFPTLS
- NATIONAL HEAD OF DEPARTMENT
2003 - 2007
• Development and implementation of the AWP of OMEF
• Coordinates and supervises the activities of regional branches (9 branches in 9 Regions)
• Personnel management
• Surveys on employment and training, organizational surveys, sampling, analysis and treatment database
• Identification of promising sectors for employment in the region
• Socio-economic analysis and policy guidance for the development of the region
• Designing and assembling projects (Business plannig), Management and Finance