Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ernest KOFFI
Ajouter
Ernest KOFFI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IT CENTREX
- DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE
2014 - maintenant
* Logiciel d'identification des abonnés mobiles via le mobile et le web (MSR) en utilisation chez GREENN
* Logiciel de télécompensation bancaire (NumeriScanV3) en
utilisation chez CITIGROUP, DIAMOND BANK
IT CENTREX
- DIRECTEUR REGIONAL COUVRANT LE BENIN et le TOGO
2011 - 2012
* Logiciel de télécompensation bancaire (NumeriScan Web)
avec la BCEAO
IT CENTREX
- DEVELOPPEUR
2006 - 2011
* Missions d'audit informatique à:
* Airtel
* Telecel Faso
* Telmob
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdramane KAMARA
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Teky JEAN BAPTISTE
Theodore CODJO
Valerie Marcelle NDRI