Ernest KOFFI

ABIDJAN

Entreprises

  • IT CENTREX - DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE

    2014 - maintenant * Logiciel d'identification des abonnés mobiles via le mobile et le web (MSR) en utilisation chez GREENN

    * Logiciel de télécompensation bancaire (NumeriScanV3) en
    utilisation chez CITIGROUP, DIAMOND BANK

  • IT CENTREX -  DIRECTEUR REGIONAL COUVRANT LE BENIN et le TOGO

    2011 - 2012 * Logiciel de télécompensation bancaire (NumeriScan Web)
    avec la BCEAO

  • IT CENTREX - DEVELOPPEUR

    2006 - 2011 * Missions d'audit informatique à:
    * Airtel
    * Telecel Faso
    * Telmob

Formations

