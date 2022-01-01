Menu

Erwan ERMEL

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Erwan Ermel was born in Chartres, France, on August 09, 1976. He received the M.Sc. Degree in Networking from University Versailles Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, France, in 2000. He defended his PhD. thesis from the University Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI) in 2004. He was a Post Doctoral Fellow at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC) - Paris 6, France till may 2008. He works now as a consulting expert in Networking and New technology for Defence and Car manufacturers.

Mes compétences :
Chercheur
Ingenerie systeme
Réseau
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Thales Communication - Ingénieur Systèmes

    2016 - maintenant Consulant Ausy pour Thales Communication

    Programme EBMR - Scorpion:
    - Renforcer l'équipe IS de tête
    - Ecriture et maintient du référentiel du programme à jour ( SSS / SSDD )
    - Tracabilite, ...

  • Dassault - Ingénieur de recherche

    2015 - 2016 Consultant Ausy pour Dassault

    Programme FCAS
    - simulation et réalisations d'études amont concernant les SATCOM des futurs drones de combat furtifs

  • Nexter - Ingénieur AMOA

    Versailles 2015 - 2015 Consultant Ausy pour Nexter

    Analyse, création, conception et rédaction des spécifications d'un nouveau concept de saisie des messages tactiques par l'opérateur.

  • Thales Communication - Ingénieur Systèmes Réseaux

    2013 - 2015 Consultant Ausy pour THALES:

    IS Réseau pour le projet CONTACT
    - études et analyses
    - rédactions de spécifications systèmes et livrables

  • Thales Communication - RIVQ

    2012 - 2013 Consultant Ausy pour THALES:

    RVIQ pour les produits TIMS, Serveur Carto, et pour les affaires INTEL-FS, LC2IS, SIO03, NCOP

  • AUSY - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2012 Expert Réseaux - NTIC - projets amonts.

    Plateau forfait pour Renault - études amont sur les nouvelles technologies de communication embarquées dans un véhicule :
    • Analyse des besoins et études des spécifications
    • Propositions de cas d’usage / solutions techniques et autres concepts
    • Prototypage et maquettage
    • Rédaction de livrables / Rédaction de RFQ
    • Cotation des offres
    • Suivit fournisseurs / Suivit de spécifications.
    Et ceci sur plusieurs projets :
    • Intégration Smartphone – RadNav MM 14 15-40
    • Intégration des nouveaux équipements nomades personnels dans l’architecture d’infotaiment du véhicule
    • ERA GLONASS – système russe d’ECALL
    • Comm Car2car / Scor@ef : voitures communicantes

    Pour THALES COMMUNICTIONS:
    - SCIPIO (serious gaming) : maquettage et dev
    - SICMC : modifications nécessaires sur des transformations de messages de la bulle SIC21 en fonction de nouvelles spécifications

    Pour SFR:
    - Chef de projet appuis : aide au déploiement du « Réseau d'Interconnexion 4 » d'EDF par SFR : Interface client, rédaction des livrables techniques de déploiement, prise de rendez-vous, suivit et gestion des sous-traitants, organisation du planning -- Position de backup

  • Thales Communication - Thales Communication

    2008 - 2010 Consultant AFD Technologies pour THALES Communication:

    - Admin plateforme de simulation/émulation LOC
    - Conception logicielle, développement et validation d’un composant effectuant les fonctions d’un proxy et d'un protocole de découverte de topologie nouvelle génération pour réseaux sans fils. Validation par réalisation d’un émulateur
    - IVQ sur du RCDG de SYRACUSE III

  • Thales Communication - Ingénieur Télécom

    2008 - 2008 Consultant Extia pour THALES Communication:

    Projet ANR Urban planning for Radio Communications (URC)
    • Reprise, réécriture et validation d’un code existant sur le relayage coopératif niveau MAC
    • Intégration d’une solution FEC (codec codage convolutif)
    • Intégration des solutions de relayage coopératif dans Omnet
    • Validation de la chaîne de simulation

  • Laboratoire d'Informatique de Paris VI - Chercheur

    2006 - 2008 Projet ANR : Services et Découvertes de Services dans les réseaux ad hoc
    Partenaires : France Télécom R&D, Ucopia, INT, LRI, INRIA, LORIA, LIP6
    • Responsable d’une équipe de 2 personnes
    • Traductions des spécifications de scenarii en spécifications techniques
    • État de l’art et Propositions d’un service de géo localisation
    • Rédaction de livrables
    • Développement et validation des solutions proposées
    • Démonstrateur à la Cité des Télécom (FT R&D – Lannion) (fev 2009)

  • Université Pierre et Maris Curie-Paris 6 - Attaché Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche

    2004 - 2006 • Consultant pour France Télécom R&D
    • Évaluation par simulations et validation sur maquette réelle de processus de géolocalisation
    • Enseignement Réseaux Télécom, niveau Master M1

  • Thales Communication - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau