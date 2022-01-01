Erwan Ermel was born in Chartres, France, on August 09, 1976. He received the M.Sc. Degree in Networking from University Versailles Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, France, in 2000. He defended his PhD. thesis from the University Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI) in 2004. He was a Post Doctoral Fellow at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC) - Paris 6, France till may 2008. He works now as a consulting expert in Networking and New technology for Defence and Car manufacturers.



Mes compétences :

Chercheur

Ingenerie systeme

Réseau

Innovation