Erwan MUROS LE ROUZIC

Epidemiologist by education and training. More than 15 years of experience in epidemiology in the pharmaceutical industry in the field of vaccines (Sanofi Pasteur) and drugs for cardiopulmonary disease (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd). Current duties at Actelion include disease epidemiology activities to support clinical development programs and pharmacoepidemiology responsibilities (orphan drug applications, pediatric investigation plan, risk management strategy, post-approval observational studies). I have a large experience in developing and supervising epidemiology studies worldwide.



Mes compétences :

Épidémiologie