Erwan PANAGET

With decades of security innovation and expertise, INSIDE has become the leader in complete solutions for embedded security applications.

Our hardware, firmware, middleware, software, and intellectual property work together, enabling customers to secure everything from mobile devices and transactions to payment, access, and the Internet of Things.



With a dedicated team of system, network and database administrators based in France, Scotland and Tailand, I run IT infrastructure operations and projects from headquarters to local branch offices worldwide.



Mes compétences :

Electronique

Manager

Système d'Information