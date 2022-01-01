Menu

Erwan PANAGET

Meyreuil

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meyreuil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

With decades of security innovation and expertise, INSIDE has become the leader in complete solutions for embedded security applications.
Our hardware, firmware, middleware, software, and intellectual property work together, enabling customers to secure everything from mobile devices and transactions to payment, access, and the Internet of Things.

With a dedicated team of system, network and database administrators based in France, Scotland and Tailand, I run IT infrastructure operations and projects from headquarters to local branch offices worldwide.

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Manager
Système d'Information

Entreprises

  • Inside Secure - IT Infrastructure manager

    Meyreuil 2014 - maintenant Responsibility of INSIDE global system & network architecture
    IT Project management
    Manage IT system & network administration team and subcontractors

  • EMBISPHERE - Responsable maintenance et système d'information

    Tourcoing 2013 - 2014 Responsable maintenance pour nos produits, je définis et mets en place l'organisation, les partenariats, les contrats, les outils et les équipes destinées à assurer le service après-vente de nos produits auprès nos clients internationaux.

    Responsable informatique, je définis la stratégie et conduit les projets d'implémentation de nos outils (ERP, collaboratifs, métiers...) en accompagnement du développement de l'entreprise.

    Membre du comité de direction, je participe à la stratégie de développement de nos services et de notre organisation.

  • DECATHLON SA - Responsable d'équipe informatique

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2013 Responsabilités générales:
    STRATEGIQUE :
    o Elaboration de schémas directeurs à 5 ans et trajectoires, projets d’activité et portefeuilles projets,
    o Optimisations des processus métiers en réponse aux enjeux clients,
    ECONOMIQUE :
    o Elaboration budgets, pilotage de plusieurs comptes d’exploitation jusqu’à 7M€,
    o Stratégie commerciale client/fournisseur, pilotage des recettes,
    ORGANISATIONNEL :
    o Evolution et adaptation des organisations et ressources pour répondre aux enjeux de la DSI,
    o Mise en place de plans de crise, pilotage opérationnel des engagements de service,
    o Mise en place des organes de décision projet.
    HUMAIN :
    o Construction des plans de recrutement, intégration, définition des plans de développement en cohérence avec le projet professionnel de chacun,
    o Animation individuelle et collective jusqu’à 25 collaborateurs internationaux,
    o Evaluations et décisions de l’évolution des rémunérations,
    o Formalités administratives liées à la gestion du personnel
    international.

  • DECATHLON SA - Directeur de centre informatique

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2011 Directeur du principal centre informatique du groupe Oxylane en forte croissance.
    Ouverture de centres en Asie et Europe.
    Externalisation de prestation de supervision en Asie et Afrique du Nord.
    Responsabilités spécifiques :
    STRATEGIQUE :
    o Veille stratégique et technologique, salons internationnaux.
    ECONOMIQUE :
    o Montage de dossiers en commissions d’investissements.
    ORGANISATIONNEL :
    o Responsable de la sécurité des biens et des personnes.

  • DECATHLON SA - Ingénieur support produit informatique

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2006 Responsable d’applications techniques de supervision (projets, support, exploitation), mise en place et pilotage de contrats de sous-traitance internationaux (Europe-Asie, 15 personnes).
    http://www.01net.com/article/344738.html

  • DECATHLON SA - Technicien puis Ingénieur d'exploitation informatique

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2000 - 2004 Ouvertures de magasins en mode projet (coordination, commande et installation des équipements locaux, paramétrage des systèmes centraux, accompagnement et formation équipes magasins…)
    Mise en place et animation des formations techniques et fonctionnelles aux outils informatiques et métier.

  • DECATHLON SA - Technicien support informatique

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1998 - 2000 Ouverture et structuration d’une assistance utilisateurs régionale (3 personnes).
    Support technique et fonctionnel, gestion des plannings, documentation et formations des utilisateurs magasins, entrepôts et services centraux.

Formations

  • DeMontfort University (Leicester)

    Leicester 1997 - 1998 BA (Hons)

    Electronic engineering

  • IUT RENNES

    Rennes 1995 - 1997 DUT

  • Lycée Jean Guehenno

    Fougeres 1992 - 1995 Baccalauréat

    Options Espagnol & Musique