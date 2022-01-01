Erwann ADAM

After 10 years working in automotive NVH in companies such as VW, Segula, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Ford Motor Company in France, Mexico and USA, I took the decision to challenge myself and to keep developing my leadership and projects management skills by creating an Interior Design Startup and working as Lean manufacturing and processes improvement freelance.
Fast learner and eager to keep learning and improving my skills, I am now looking for an international position where I could help to the development of new projects.
Specialties: NVH CAE analysis, NVH testing, Six Sigma, Process Improvement, Project management.
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Automobile
spatial
Minitab
Lean Engineering
Lean
DMAIC
Amélioration continue
Kaizen
Value Stream Mapping
5S
Black Belt
Acoustique
Analyse vibratoire
Six Sigma
Lean Six Sigma