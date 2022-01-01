Menu

Erwann ADAM

MEXICO

En résumé

After 10 years working in automotive NVH in companies such as VW, Segula, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Ford Motor Company in France, Mexico and USA, I took the decision to challenge myself and to keep developing my leadership and projects management skills by creating an Interior Design Startup and working as Lean manufacturing and processes improvement freelance.

Fast learner and eager to keep learning and improving my skills, I am now looking for an international position where I could help to the development of new projects.

Specialties: NVH CAE analysis, NVH testing, Six Sigma, Process Improvement, Project management.

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Automobile
spatial
Minitab
Lean Engineering
Lean
DMAIC
Amélioration continue
Kaizen
Value Stream Mapping
5S
Black Belt
Acoustique
Analyse vibratoire
Six Sigma
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • Kaizen Institute / Freelance - Six Sigma /Lean /Kaizen Consultant

    2015 - maintenant As freelance and Kaizen Institute consultant.
    Use of kaizen, lean manufacturing and six sigma tools and DMAIC projects in order to improve customer processes and reduce cost.
    Implementation of 5S strategy and production layout in order to improve productivity.
    Green Belt Coaching.
    Supply chain and logistic improvement.
    Program management.

  • Ford Motor Company - NVH Engineer / Ingénieur vibroacoustique

    Paris 2009 - 2015 CAE NVH Engineer
    ene. de 2013 – jul. de 2015
    Mexico City Area, Mexico
    Objective: CAE Powertrain NVH Evaluation

    Management tasks
    - Six Sigma Black Belt.

    Technical tasks
    - Simulation of different load cases (Acceleration, Idle, Cooling Fan
    Imbalance, Driveline Imbalance, Lugging)
    - Analyze and solutions/improvement investigated with Technical
    Specialists, Powertrain, Designers and Suppliers teams.
    - Results reports and presentations.

    Use of Nastran, VSIGN et INCA (In House softwares), Matlab tools, Excel, Minitab. Ver menos

    PVT NVH and Wind Noise Engineer
    PVT NVH and Wind Noise Engineer
    jul. de 2012 – ene. de 2013
    7 meses
    Cuautitlan, EDO Mexico
    Objective: Follow-up NVH quality of the vehicle produced in Plant (Ford Fiesta).

    Management tasks
    - 6 Sigma Black Belt projects.
    - NVH training of other engineers.

    Technical tasks
    - Powertrain NVH, Wind Noise and Road Noise quality.
    - Claim and warranty study to look for improvement opportunities.
    - NVH evaluation.
    - Follow up of quality improvement project until production.

    Use of LMS Testlab, Prosig, Artemis, Head Tools, Minitab. Ver menos

    NVH Engineer
    NVH Engineer
    jun. de 2009 – jun. de 2012
    3 años y 1 mes
    Objective: Evaluation and correction of automotive noises and vibrations.
    Coordination of NVH teams and testing.

    Project tasks
    - Planning of NVH tests and meeting organization.
    - Management of test engineer and technicians for vehicles instrumentation and tests.
    - Organisation of weekly meeting with all program's NVH actors (USA, Mexico, Europe, Brazil)


    Technical tasks
    - Identification of noises or vibration above the targets coming from the powertrain elements.
    - Vehicles evaluation
    - Analysis and characterization.
    - Search of technical solutions in order to reach the objectives.
    - Report writing and presentation

    Use of LMS Testlab, Prosig, Artemis, Head Tools.

  • Segula Technologies Automotive - Ingénieur Calcul / Consultant Segula chez PSA-Peugeot Citroen

    Nanterre 2008 - 2009 PSA Peugeot Citroen
    Function: Vibro-acoustical Calculation Engineer

    Objective
    Evaluation of the vibro-acoustical behaviour of the cars in low and medium frequencies.

    Project tasks
    - Training of the new engineers with the softwares and finite elements calculation
    - Creation of calculation methodologies

    Technical tasks
    - Structural, vibratory and acoustic, calculation of different models.
    - Model preparation
    - Definition of vibratory criterions
    - Calculation of dynamical rigidity
    - Search of technical solutions in order to reach the objectives.
    - Report writing and presentation

    Use of Msc.Nastran, Optima, VLAB

  • Volkswagen de México - Finite element Engineer

    Villers-Cotterets 2006 - 2008 Position NVH Simulation Engineer

    Objective
    Evaluation of the behaviour of the body cars or some opening elements.

    Project tasks
    - Participation to the setting of the first group of simulation and calculation in VW Mexico :
    o Help to the recruiting of others members of the group.
    o Participation auto the meeting with Calculation Responsible in Germany.
    - Project Reports

    Technical tasks
    - Construction of the FEM model from the CAD model.
    - Definition of the subcases in collaboration with the construction area.
    - Static and dynamic analysis and optimization (doors, body in white).
    - Search of better solutions.
    - Validation of new parts.

    Use of Nastran, Ansa, Medina and Animator

