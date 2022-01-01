Erwann ADAM

After 10 years working in automotive NVH in companies such as VW, Segula, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Ford Motor Company in France, Mexico and USA, I took the decision to challenge myself and to keep developing my leadership and projects management skills by creating an Interior Design Startup and working as Lean manufacturing and processes improvement freelance.



Fast learner and eager to keep learning and improving my skills, I am now looking for an international position where I could help to the development of new projects.



Specialties: NVH CAE analysis, NVH testing, Six Sigma, Process Improvement, Project management.



Mes compétences :

Aéronautique

Automobile

spatial

Minitab

Lean Engineering

Lean

DMAIC

Amélioration continue

Kaizen

Value Stream Mapping

5S

Black Belt

Acoustique

Analyse vibratoire

Six Sigma

Lean Six Sigma