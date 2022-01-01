Menu

Esther VENNINK

Suresnes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lexmark International SAS - Administration des Ventes, Supply Chain, ingénieur commercial

    Suresnes 1995 - 2008 1995 - 1997 : gestionnaire de comptes (Belgique, Luxembourg)
    1997 - 1999 : détachement en Belgique : ingénieur technico-commercial solutions d'impressions
    1999 - 2003 : Supply Chain Demand Manager (Orléans)
    2003 - fin : Responsable ADV : Order Admin Manager EMEA

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2005 - 2005

  • MGCM (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2000 - 2000 APICS : Basics of Supply Chain

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans La Source 1993 - 1995 Maitrise en Sciences et Techniques du Commerce International

    MST CI Anglais & Allemand

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :