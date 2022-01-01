Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Esther VENNINK
Ajouter
Esther VENNINK
Suresnes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lexmark International SAS
- Administration des Ventes, Supply Chain, ingénieur commercial
Suresnes
1995 - 2008
1995 - 1997 : gestionnaire de comptes (Belgique, Luxembourg)
1997 - 1999 : détachement en Belgique : ingénieur technico-commercial solutions d'impressions
1999 - 2003 : Supply Chain Demand Manager (Orléans)
2003 - fin : Responsable ADV : Order Admin Manager EMEA
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
2005 - 2005
MGCM (Nanterre)
Nanterre
2000 - 2000
APICS : Basics of Supply Chain
Université Orléans
Orleans La Source
1993 - 1995
Maitrise en Sciences et Techniques du Commerce International
MST CI Anglais & Allemand
Réseau
Bastian HOUTHUIJZEN
Bruno ROUANNE
Christian GARIN
Lorédane DI MEO
Mathieu BOULANGER
Patrick BODIGUEL
Philippe DUMOULIN
Please EIN
Sandra DUPERRON
Sylvie MONESTIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z