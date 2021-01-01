Fabien MARTINEZ

CV
WORK EXPERIENCE
2011 – 2012 Marine fireman
Chief of the different kinds of mobile vehicles
(Urban and forest fires, ambulance, road safety, ladder truck, specialized vehicles)
First-aid and fire training referent
Creator, organiser and trainer for training set-ups in fire exercises in city and forest contexts. First aid trainer. Specialized trainer for fires on board ships.
Creation of prevention and intervention for firefighters.
ICPE (Classified environmental Intervention) ERP ( Public places) IGH (very tall buildings)
Verification and safety checks at firefighting installations (fire hydrants, extinguishers, fire exits)
Update of database for prevention, forecasting, and operation.
2009 – 2011 Marine fireman
Assistant operational tutor for new passengers
I was in charge of training firemen for first aid and following their personal evolution within the brigade
Fire brigade Assistant Manager
Around 10 persons concerning their planning, affectation and time off
Planning for training and preparation for practical and theory courses
2009 Officer assistant (Officier marinier)
2008 – 2009 Quarter master major
Battalion crew representative; spokesperson and mediator with battalion hierarchy
2008 – 2012 Voluntary firefighter
Serving in the Gard, France with similar duties during days off from the Marseille Marine fire service
2005 – 2012 Marine fireman
Specialist in ship fires, chemical risks, radiation risks, antipollution, first aid, etc…
DIPLOMAS
Higher grade Marine Fireman certificate
Fire Officer, antipollution and decontamination, radiation risks, chemical risks.
Certificate of urban and forest driver (special vehicles)
National water rescue safety certificate (B.N.S.S.A)
SKILLS
Languages French: native speaker
English: moderately
Computer Good knowledge and control computer office software package
INTERESTS
Sports Ultra Trail, mountain bike, diving, skydiving
Others Trekking, motorbike, travel backpacker for discovering new countries and their culture
(Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe)
Modern art and reading.
Mes compétences :
Assistant manager
First aid
Manager
mediator
Pas de formation renseignée