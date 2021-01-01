Menu

Fabien MARTINEZ

ALÉS

En résumé

CV

WORK EXPERIENCE

2011 – 2012 Marine fireman

 Chief of the different kinds of mobile vehicles
(Urban and forest fires, ambulance, road safety, ladder truck, specialized vehicles)

 First-aid and fire training referent

 Creator, organiser and trainer for training set-ups in fire exercises in city and forest contexts. First aid trainer. Specialized trainer for fires on board ships.

 Creation of prevention and intervention for firefighters.
ICPE (Classified environmental Intervention) ERP ( Public places) IGH (very tall buildings)

 Verification and safety checks at firefighting installations (fire hydrants, extinguishers, fire exits)

 Update of database for prevention, forecasting, and operation.


2009 – 2011 Marine fireman

 Assistant operational tutor for new passengers
I was in charge of training firemen for first aid and following their personal evolution within the brigade

 Fire brigade Assistant Manager
Around 10 persons concerning their planning, affectation and time off
Planning for training and preparation for practical and theory courses


2009 Officer assistant (Officier marinier)


2008 – 2009 Quarter master major

 Battalion crew representative; spokesperson and mediator with battalion hierarchy


2008 – 2012 Voluntary firefighter

 Serving in the Gard, France with similar duties during days off from the Marseille Marine fire service


2005 – 2012 Marine fireman

 Specialist in ship fires, chemical risks, radiation risks, antipollution, first aid, etc…


DIPLOMAS

 Higher grade Marine Fireman certificate
 Fire Officer, antipollution and decontamination, radiation risks, chemical risks.
 Certificate of urban and forest driver (special vehicles)
 National water rescue safety certificate (B.N.S.S.A)


SKILLS

 Languages French: native speaker
English: moderately

 Computer Good knowledge and control computer office software package


INTERESTS

 Sports Ultra Trail, mountain bike, diving, skydiving

 Others Trekking, motorbike, travel backpacker for discovering new countries and their culture
(Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe)
Modern art and reading.

Mes compétences :
Assistant manager
First aid
Manager
mediator

Entreprises

  • SDIS 30 - Sapeur pompier volontaire

    2008 - maintenant Protection des personnes, biens et de l'environnement.
    Grade: Sergent

  • Marine Nationale - Marin Pompier de Marseille

    Paris 2005 - maintenant Protection des personnes, biens et de l'environnement.
    Grade: Second Maitre (niveau 3)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

