Fabien MARTINEZ

CV



WORK EXPERIENCE



2011 – 2012 Marine fireman



 Chief of the different kinds of mobile vehicles

(Urban and forest fires, ambulance, road safety, ladder truck, specialized vehicles)



 First-aid and fire training referent



 Creator, organiser and trainer for training set-ups in fire exercises in city and forest contexts. First aid trainer. Specialized trainer for fires on board ships.



 Creation of prevention and intervention for firefighters.

ICPE (Classified environmental Intervention) ERP ( Public places) IGH (very tall buildings)



 Verification and safety checks at firefighting installations (fire hydrants, extinguishers, fire exits)



 Update of database for prevention, forecasting, and operation.





2009 – 2011 Marine fireman



 Assistant operational tutor for new passengers

I was in charge of training firemen for first aid and following their personal evolution within the brigade



 Fire brigade Assistant Manager

Around 10 persons concerning their planning, affectation and time off

Planning for training and preparation for practical and theory courses





2009 Officer assistant (Officier marinier)





2008 – 2009 Quarter master major



 Battalion crew representative; spokesperson and mediator with battalion hierarchy





2008 – 2012 Voluntary firefighter



 Serving in the Gard, France with similar duties during days off from the Marseille Marine fire service





2005 – 2012 Marine fireman



 Specialist in ship fires, chemical risks, radiation risks, antipollution, first aid, etc…





DIPLOMAS



 Higher grade Marine Fireman certificate

 Fire Officer, antipollution and decontamination, radiation risks, chemical risks.

 Certificate of urban and forest driver (special vehicles)

 National water rescue safety certificate (B.N.S.S.A)





SKILLS



 Languages French: native speaker

English: moderately



 Computer Good knowledge and control computer office software package





INTERESTS



 Sports Ultra Trail, mountain bike, diving, skydiving



 Others Trekking, motorbike, travel backpacker for discovering new countries and their culture

(Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe)

Modern art and reading.



