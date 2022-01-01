Menu

Fabien NOCART

LE MANS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Team Leader Analyst Manager et référent Talend, je suis en poste chez DSO Group/MCS depuis 2006.

Mes compétences :
Visual basic
Informatique
Visual Basic for Applications
PL/SQL
Oracle Database
Talend
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Bank Reconciliations
Bookkeeping
Customer Relationship Management
Requirements Analysis
apporter mon support
SQL
Microsoft Excel
SAP
ETL
HTML
Oracle
Oracle PL/SQL
PostgreSQL

Entreprises

  • DSO Group MCS - Team Leader Analyst Manager

    2013 - maintenant Formation des collaborateurs à Talend et SQL Développement de modèles de reporting spécifiques.
    Refonte du process de facturation, développement de programmes sous Talend, gestion et maintenance des traitements informatiques, établissement du reporting de suivi d'activités
    Optimisation des requêtes SQL de collaborateurs, recherche de l'origine de dysfonctionnements et mise en place de solutions

  • DSO Interactive - Ingénieur de production

    2006 - 2013 Automatisation de tâches
    Interrogation des bases de données, extraction sous Excel, reporting, intégration de fichiers clients dans les bases de données

  • DSO Interactives - Ingénieur développeur

    2006 - maintenant La société a développé une plateforme qui gère les impayés de grands facturiers. Je suis en charge des tests et des statistiques

  • Crédit Agricole Anjour Main - Chargé de clientèle

    2006 - 2006 Chargé de clientèle privé dans une des nombreuses de la Caisse

  • Anjou Maine CDD - Comptable Crédit Agricole Leasing puis Crédit Agricole

    2003 - 2006 Noyen
    Formation de colaborateurs aux macros Excel
    Rapprochement bancaire, pointage de comptes, utilisation de SAP

  • Crédit Agricole - Comptable

    Montrouge 2003 - 2005 J'étais responsable au sein du service comptable du suivi des suspens de gestion/comptable dans la filiale Crédit Agricole Leasing

  • ERMTP - Attaché commercial

    2000 - 2000 Établissement de devis, gestion de la relation client, comptabilité, rapprochement bancaire

  • Comptable - Etoile Routière

    1995 - 1999 Comptable
    Installation et paramétrage d'un logiciel de paie sous AS400
    Chiffrage d'appels d'offres très techniques, établissement des déclarations sociales et fiscales, édition des bulletins de paie, automatisation des tâches répétitives sous Excel

Formations

