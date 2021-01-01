Retail
Fabien RABAYROL
PARIS
Mes compétences :
Geologist
Geology
Research
Géologie
Cartographie
Entreprises
Balmoral Resources Ltd
- Géologue junior
2011 - 2011
Areva NC
- Stagiaire
Paris La Defense
2010 - 2010
Imerys
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
Formations
The University Of British Columbia
Vancouver
2013 - 2018
PhD
Geochemical and chronological constraints on the metallogeny and tectonic associations of the Anatolian porphyry and epithermal-style deposits, Turkey
Laurentian University (Sudbury)
Sudbury
2010 - 2010
Economic geology
Exchange program (winter session)
Earth Sciences
Institut Polytechnique Lasalle Beauvais
Beauvais
2010 - 2011
M.Sc in Economic Geology
Earth Sciences - Thesis title: The structural, geological and geochemical characteristics of the gold mineralization in the La Martinière prospect (Abitibi, Québec).
Institut Polytechnique Lasalle Beauvais
Beauvais
2006 - 2009
B.Sc in Earth Sciences
Earth Sciences - Thesis title: Genesis and setting of the stockwork of the Au-Ag-Te prospect of Kelâa M’Gouna (Anti-Atlas, Morocco). In French.
