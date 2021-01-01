Menu

Fabien RABAYROL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Geologist
Geology
Research
Géologie
Cartographie

Entreprises

  • Balmoral Resources Ltd - Géologue junior

    2011 - 2011

  • Areva NC - Stagiaire

    Paris La Defense 2010 - 2010

  • Imerys - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • The University Of British Columbia

    Vancouver 2013 - 2018 PhD

    Geochemical and chronological constraints on the metallogeny and tectonic associations of the Anatolian porphyry and epithermal-style deposits, Turkey

  • Laurentian University (Sudbury)

    Sudbury 2010 - 2010 Economic geology

    Exchange program (winter session)

    Earth Sciences

  • Institut Polytechnique Lasalle Beauvais

    Beauvais 2010 - 2011 M.Sc in Economic Geology

    Earth Sciences - Thesis title: The structural, geological and geochemical characteristics of the gold mineralization in the La Martinière prospect (Abitibi, Québec).

  • Institut Polytechnique Lasalle Beauvais

    Beauvais 2006 - 2009 B.Sc in Earth Sciences

    Earth Sciences - Thesis title: Genesis and setting of the stockwork of the Au-Ag-Te prospect of Kelâa M’Gouna (Anti-Atlas, Morocco). In French.

Réseau