Fabien REGAZZONI
Fabien REGAZZONI
LE MUY
Www.fabien--regazzoni.okwh.xyz
Entreprises
Soléou
- Chef de ligne
2010 - maintenant
Parisot Meubles
- Technicien de maintenance
Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse
2000 - 2009
preventif et curatif de l'ensemble du parc machines sur site
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Chantal ROHART
Idrissa KEITA (IDRISSA KEITA )
BB Fabrications (Lagord)
Laurette REBOUL
Roxana MSS